People are sharing why they’re buying DVDs again and you don’t have to be a certain age to appreciate it – but it helps

Here’s something that might surprise you: more people are buying physical movies and TV shows again, even with so many streaming options available.

DVD and Blu-Ray sales up despite streaming boom, says HMV bosshttps://t.co/mzy82jioZZ — ITV News (@itvnews) July 21, 2024

That’s according to Phil Halliday, the head of HMV, who told ITV News recently:

“When streaming first came out I think a lot of people saw it as cheap and with huge breadth of choice, but I’m not sure people see it like that now. People are willing to pay for a physical copy of shows or films they know they will rewatch.”

In a BBC article, Halliday compared the uptick in DVD sales to people collecting CDs and vinyl. And according to that same BBC report:

A spokesman told the BBC its “visual category” was up 5% in the first half of 2024, “with growth driven in particular by high-definition formats”.

And it turns out some people are big fans of preserving their physical entertainment collections.

I use streaming services but still buy dvd/blu-ray Simple fact is using these services u don’t own anything & are at the wim of those services until content expires whereas by owning physical media its mine forever & can watch whenever I want! — John bourne (@rag_N_rok791) July 21, 2024

its because tech companies are making you download films erc for £16 thinking you own that download but after a few months the companies will delete the film and you get to refund at all — Andrew Barker (@Andrew_Barker10) July 21, 2024

Streaming companies are taking the piss. The initial selling points are rapidly vanhsing and customers don’t want to be held at ransom with ever increasing costs, increasing number of platforms and content constantly moving from one to another. — Jack Parkes (@jparkes1991) July 21, 2024

Streaming is more expensive than it’s ever been, most of the original content is below par. Some services are charging and you still have ads. I for one no longer subscribe to a service. My physical media are superior in audio & visual no ads can watch when I want — ThatGuySi (@A_November_Man) July 21, 2024

People don’t want to spend hours flicking 10 different streamers. Discs are always there no matter the internet status or what they decide to remove. — based gizmo ️‍⚧️ (@basedgizmo) July 21, 2024

Seeing this post after walking out of Barnes & Noble. Physical media forever. https://t.co/ZUlAFhJDi2 pic.twitter.com/dvZy4afH1b — Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) July 22, 2024

Compare browsing a DVD store versus browsing Netflix. One of life’s great joys and one of its biggest wastes of time. Then finding something you wanna watch, taking it home, knowing it’s yours to keep? Sorry but streaming can never replace that. https://t.co/qMICMOycGN — scott aa wilson (@scottaawilson) July 22, 2024

My Nick DVD/Blu-ray library continues to grow. I found several MOD sets while thrifting in the last couple months. pic.twitter.com/xRJgb29gUD — CDCB (@CDCBsVCR) July 24, 2024

This is the direct result of streaming becoming too crowded and not living up to its promise of making everything available easily. People don’t wanna search across 10 paid platforms in the hopes one will have what they want. Physical media will always win in the end. https://t.co/qsebpPJoXG — André (@jygglypuffdadTV) July 22, 2024

Shout out to Fopp, always cool seeing that store in London that transports you back 15 years with how it has so many physical discs available, and is never empty too. Got these 3 just last Friday. Fact is, physical is cheaper than buying digital most times, so it’s a no brainer. https://t.co/UneAfaLiI3 pic.twitter.com/KrvhTP6gRH — Spesh (@snifflegully) July 22, 2024

I firmly believe that there are ways for theaters, physical media, and streaming devices to co- exist. https://t.co/okojmO8bMD — North Is Up Productions (@KyleNorty) July 22, 2024

No bit of news has made me so happy recently, just hope studios listen to this. Physical media should be here to stay #LongLivePhysicalMedia https://t.co/ZL7xCXKnIi — darragh (@darragh_sc) July 22, 2024

Superior quality, curated collections, intriguing extras. Can’t beat the best way to own your favorite media. https://t.co/DfGROT5vFB — Audi Sorlie (@PC98_Audi) July 21, 2024

I’ve cancelled a lot of steaming and been delving back into buying blu rays. So much stuff you can’t find on streaming and you have it in the house ready to watch and it doesn’t disappear randomly. Also commentaries are like podcasts https://t.co/xMXQKfrFuo — Human Thermos (@xVocalTestx) July 22, 2024

tangiental, but thinking about that time citypop fans were almost uncontrollably angry that the music wasn’t readily available on streaming services. seems really funny now that opinion is rapidly shifting against streaming and in favor of physical media/ownership https://t.co/iWjQRz2kxC — a citypop bassist (@citypopbassist) July 22, 2024

The streaming era has made people appreciate the value of having more ownership over the content they pay for. https://t.co/TH7QTyLDF0 — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact.bsky.social) (@datnofact) July 22, 2024

Not all heroes wear capes.

I knew my long game of constantly buying DVDs and Blu-Rays for the last 30 years would really help the economy eventually. You’re welcome @hmvtweets https://t.co/eTOiCu8Wpz — Mark Searby (@Mark_Searby) July 21, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/ITVNews Image CDCB, wtk555