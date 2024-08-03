Entertainment dvd movies tv

People are sharing why they’re buying DVDs again and you don’t have to be a certain age to appreciate it – but it helps

Poke Reporter. Updated August 3rd, 2024

Here’s something that might surprise you: more people are buying physical movies and TV shows again, even with so many streaming options available.

That’s according to Phil Halliday, the head of HMV, who told ITV News recently:

“When streaming first came out I think a lot of people saw it as cheap and with huge breadth of choice, but I’m not sure people see it like that now. People are willing to pay for a physical copy of shows or films they know they will rewatch.”

In a BBC article, Halliday compared the uptick in DVD sales to people collecting CDs and vinyl. And according to that same BBC report:

A spokesman told the BBC its “visual category” was up 5% in the first half of 2024, “with growth driven in particular by high-definition formats”.

And it turns out some people are big fans of preserving their physical entertainment collections.

Not all heroes wear capes.

