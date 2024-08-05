News Liverpool riots sky news

This straight-talking Scouser’s takedown of the rioters who burned down her local library had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2024

It’s been a grim and frankly terrifying few days as far-right rioters rampaged through city centres across the country.

Prime minister Keir Starmer was charing an emergency Cobra meeting today as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that rioters would face ‘a reckoning’ with calls growing for the real of Parliament.

We mention it not to depress you any further but to share this video of a Liverpool woman who lives not far from a library that was destroyed by the far-right thugs in a fire that engulfed the Spellow Lane hub that was also used as a food bank.

And this minute or so of what Debbie had to say had the entire internet cheering.

Bravo, Debbie. And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her and what she had to say.

Source @SkyNews