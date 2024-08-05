This straight-talking Scouser’s takedown of the rioters who burned down her local library had the entire internet cheering

News Liverpool riots sky news

It’s been a grim and frankly terrifying few days as far-right rioters rampaged through city centres across the country.

Prime minister Keir Starmer was charing an emergency Cobra meeting today as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that rioters would face ‘a reckoning’ with calls growing for the real of Parliament.

We mention it not to depress you any further but to share this video of a Liverpool woman who lives not far from a library that was destroyed by the far-right thugs in a fire that engulfed the Spellow Lane hub that was also used as a food bank.

This has now been torched and destroyed in the name of keeping children safe. https://t.co/HC9kMRSCqw — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) August 4, 2024

And this minute or so of what Debbie had to say had the entire internet cheering.

‘I’m shocked to find out how many racist friends I have’. Debbie Stokes, a local who works at a nearby library, said the disorder in Liverpool last night was ‘disgusting’.https://t.co/GEcOz1FFBa pic.twitter.com/Qy03cpK42g — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2024

Bravo, Debbie. And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for her and what she had to say.

1.

That’s a fucking Scouser ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rq1b0OggWJ — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) August 4, 2024

2.

Bless you. She spoke my mind. How many racists friends do we have? How many racist colleagues do we have? How many racists family members do we have? Ask yourself these questions? It is time for them to come out of the closet. — Jude Speakz da God (@givandchill) August 4, 2024

3.

4.

She symbolises the Britain l love in every word she says …. Totally amazing … Love Liverpool … — our country is better than this! (@DenisePattinso9) August 4, 2024

5.

I would 100% buy her a coffee / pint / scran well said, us scousers stand for much stronger beliefs and have higher morals than others. Well done Debbie — Big Al !!!! (@AllanG_M) August 4, 2024

6.

Debbie is an incredible woman. Proud of her for speaking out. Can’t wait to see her soon. https://t.co/Uk8Wct3A5s — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) August 4, 2024

7.

DEBBIE STOKES A LOCAL FROM LIVERPOOL SPEAKS OUT: “Nazis burned books, they’ve burned a library down, I’m shocked to find out how many racist friends I have” pic.twitter.com/7s10OlQ8KK — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 4, 2024

8.

A woman with heartbreak in her voice, absolutely right — Christopher – is Querying (@CCoxAuthor) August 4, 2024

9.

Debbie has nailed it. You can see the disgust in her face and voice. Fair play for her to speak out especially against her friends because it can’t have been easy but it’s the right thing to do and she has a clear conscience https://t.co/AKCtBwxgSd — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) August 4, 2024

Source @SkyNews