This woman’s Titanic defence of the rioters is giving people a sinking feeling

Poke Staff. Updated August 5th, 2024

CW. Descriptions of violent criminality

The events of the past weekend have been a worrying and shameful episode in the UK, with rioting, looting and violence in several cities including Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton and Tamworth.

Despite claims that the riots were legitimate protests against the tragic and devastating attacks that took the lives of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar in Southport on the 29th of July, those involved have been on a rampage that put families with young children in danger, even allegedly attempting to set alight hotels housing asylum seekers.

As the rioters torched a community hub and library in Liverpool and a Citizen’s Advice premises in Sunderland, some right-wing politicians tried to legitimise the violent outbreaks.

British Twitter/X has talked of little else.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation with a warning to the rioters.

With the arrest toll at around 150 at the time of writing, they’ll need to clear a few new spaces.

Those in the thick of the action haven’t demonstrated the greatest thinking skills.

This woman, for example, explained the problem, using the Titanic as a very strange and massively inaccurate analogy.

“When you’ve got the Titanic, and they filled it with too many people, what happened? It sunk.”

She didn’t even need to read a book to have spotted the problem with that one – there’s quite famously a film (or several) she could have watched – and Google exists.

The collective facepalm was probably audible in the middle of the Atlantic.

Wise words from @ThatLiamJoseph.

