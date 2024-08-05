This woman’s Titanic defence of the rioters is giving people a sinking feeling

News Britain riots

CW. Descriptions of violent criminality

The events of the past weekend have been a worrying and shameful episode in the UK, with rioting, looting and violence in several cities including Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton and Tamworth.

If you tell people migration is why they lack opportunity, this is the result. Bad governance, inequality & unregulated social media have a lot to answer for. Silence from Farage & the Tory hard right who blew the dogwhistle for years.https://t.co/90Z2lrXYXP — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 4, 2024

Despite claims that the riots were legitimate protests against the tragic and devastating attacks that took the lives of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar in Southport on the 29th of July, those involved have been on a rampage that put families with young children in danger, even allegedly attempting to set alight hotels housing asylum seekers.

That hotel in Rotherham is not housing illegal migrants. It is housing asylum seekers. People who have fled from danger hoping the UK would be a place of safety, and are now surrounded by murderous thugs trying to burn them alive. Get it right, journalists. Tell the truth. — Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) August 4, 2024

As the rioters torched a community hub and library in Liverpool and a Citizen’s Advice premises in Sunderland, some right-wing politicians tried to legitimise the violent outbreaks.

I've found something new for Nigel Farage to have "legitimate concerns" about pic.twitter.com/89P5iVoENh — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 4, 2024

British Twitter/X has talked of little else.

yeah I wonder where all that violent anti-immigration rhetoric has come from pic.twitter.com/xR2LLImizd — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) August 4, 2024

I’m not scared of these racists. I know they’ll lose. They always do. Because they don’t represent Britain. I’m just pissed off it’s come to this. I’m pissed off sections of the political & media landscape have enabled this. As a political journalist, I’ve seen it first hand. — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) August 4, 2024

We used to say Brexit was like watching your local library being burned down by people who can’t read and now it has actually happened. pic.twitter.com/C23u6oy6DW — Brendan May (@bmay) August 4, 2024

The right wing press covering the riots: pic.twitter.com/WVpisOGQ4M — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) August 4, 2024

The Prime Minister addressed the nation with a warning to the rioters.

I utterly condemn the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend. Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/uNeJtD8pCQ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 4, 2024

With the arrest toll at around 150 at the time of writing, they’ll need to clear a few new spaces.

Peaceful protesters should be released from prisons to make room for violent criminal rioters. — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) August 4, 2024

Those in the thick of the action haven’t demonstrated the greatest thinking skills.

Ah, that famous mosque, Brighton Pavilion pic.twitter.com/aCpurv4vr3 — Louis 〓〓 MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) August 3, 2024

This woman, for example, explained the problem, using the Titanic as a very strange and massively inaccurate analogy.

I don’t think that’s why the titanic sunk love. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1skQ01s0Ym — Jon (@jonhotspur88) August 3, 2024

“When you’ve got the Titanic, and they filled it with too many people, what happened? It sunk.”

She didn’t even need to read a book to have spotted the problem with that one – there’s quite famously a film (or several) she could have watched – and Google exists.

The collective facepalm was probably audible in the middle of the Atlantic.

1.

This is dumbness of the finest order. Perfection. 10 out of 10. No notes. https://t.co/trktM2fQGE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 3, 2024

2.

Iceberg Deniers is one I didn’t have on my racist bingo card. https://t.co/k0B6XxNBTr — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 3, 2024

3.

I mean ironically she’s so fucking dense that if she were a ship it would’ve sunk — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) August 3, 2024

4.

Tell me you haven’t seen Titanic without actually telling me you haven’t seen Titanic pic.twitter.com/L3xtJOLhwI — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) August 3, 2024

5.

Jesus! Everyone knows the Titanic sunk because it hit an iceberg made of immigrants https://t.co/eYxNthGyBA — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) August 3, 2024

6.

You’ll never reason with stupid. So don’t try. https://t.co/RsMK8hPaJ9 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 3, 2024

7.

I will never recover from the woman who thinks the Titanic sank because it had too many people on board, and she said it on camera, to the world. — Brendan May (@bmay) August 3, 2024

8.

Someone needs to ring the Titanic museum and let them know this brand new information https://t.co/vHOfpU8u18 — Niamh Campbell (@niamh_journo) August 3, 2024

9.

This is a real life human adult. pic.twitter.com/XmrwhhnoUU — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) August 3, 2024

10.

Titanic! The shocking truth finally revealed! pic.twitter.com/YLkzvXEs0w — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) August 3, 2024

11.

Bloody foreign icebergs! Coming over ‘ere, sinking our ships! — Jon (@jonhotspur88) August 3, 2024

12.

…and there was me thinking it was an iceberg- another member of the ‘Master Race’ ‘educating’ us on why she thinks the Titanic sunk pic.twitter.com/EZmcfl0iep — Aamer Anwar✊️‍#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) August 4, 2024

Wise words from @ThatLiamJoseph.

Looooooooooooooooooooooooool this is why they need to stop burning down the libraries in their local towns they fucking need them. https://t.co/Fe2TUiqiZo — Liam (@ThatLiamJoseph) August 4, 2024

READ MORE

This brickie helping to rebuild a Southport mosque has wise advice for rioting thugs

Source @Jonhotspur88 Image Screengrab, Screengrab