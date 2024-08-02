This brickie helping to rebuild a Southport mosque has wise advice for rioting thugs

News england

It’s been an horrendous week for the people of Southport.

The unimaginable horror of the murder of three young girls, followed by rioting fuelled by misinformation on social media, has left the Merseyside community shaken to its core.

At times like this, it can be hard to see the good in the world. But this week has also seen people rally to support their locality, praising those who helped on that terrible day, and with volunteers helping to clean up after the rioting.

Just wanted to share quickly how lovely yesterday felt in Southport; a total contrast to the night before. The mosque and people’s garden walls were rebuilt by builders and bricklayers volunteering their time and labour: pic.twitter.com/KFpt97tIIV — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) August 1, 2024

“We’re local lads, we’ve lived in Southport our whole lives,” Joesph Wood, 37, from Craig Prince brickwork said. “I have friends who go to the mosque, and I just can’t believe it really. It’s a sad day in Southport.” pic.twitter.com/A2AYaFJE0R — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) August 1, 2024

It’s in this context that a video of a bricklayer named Tony Hill went viral over the last few days. Tony was one of the people who had come to Southport to help, and he set about rebuilding a wall at the Southport Islamic Society mosque that thugs attacked during the riots.

Barney Davis, a journalist with the Independent who has been doing excellent reporting from the town, shared this video of a chat with brickie Tony as he worked fast to rebuild the mosque wall in sweltering heat.

And Tony’s wise words should be emblazoned across every social media site to encourage people to think before they act.

Spare a thought for Tony Hill who has been working at break neck speed in blazing hot sun to rebuild the Southport mosque wall before the far right can return.

He said: “And if we have to build it again afterwards we will do just that.” pic.twitter.com/e0IplQreGQ — Barney Davis (@BarneyDavisIND) July 31, 2024

Barney asks: “Do you have a message for the people who did tear this [mosque wall] apart?”

Here’s what Tony says:

“Get your facts right first before you start doing stuff…Facebook is a dangerous thing if you just want an agenda. Make sure you get it right first.”

In another video, Tony explains that he’s hurrying to rebuild the wall because he fears the rioters will come back. “If we have to build it again afterwards, we have to build it again afterwards,” he says.

People love Tony’s message about the dangers of mis/dis-information, but also how he celebrates – and embodies – community and helping others.

1.

This is what being British is about — Nathan Armstrong (@Nath_Arm) July 31, 2024

2.

Tony is everything that’s fucking brilliant about Britain . Whilst others try to divide he builds — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) July 31, 2024

3.

I reckon we should have a national rolling tab for folk like Tony Hill. The man should never have to pay for a pint again. — KILL, THE ICON! (@KILLTHEICON) July 31, 2024

4.

It has been absolutely *boiling* up here on the Costa del Mersey, but that hasn’t deterred this community one little bit ❤️ https://t.co/3pnu74EfKX — Kirsty (@snowythepyro) July 31, 2024

5.

It’s this that makes me proud to be British. Good work Tony and team — Nigel Gordon-Johnson (@NigelGJ) July 31, 2024

6.

We should all be a bit more Tony Hill. — Christopher Pitbladdo (@pitbladdo) July 31, 2024

7.

People are good. Not always, everywhere, all the time, but really very often and without personal advantage. And if you want a model for love of place, community or country, it will be in the people rebuilding and repairing rather than those who destroy without thought. https://t.co/aljETChmCQ — James B (@piercepenniless) August 1, 2024

8.

Real people. Real community. So amazing to see. https://t.co/Iwih8YIl6G — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) July 31, 2024

9.

Literally a perfect illustration of positive masculinity. https://t.co/iNCuzutOi7 — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) July 31, 2024

10.

This is community. And building a different future – full of hope and diversity. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/JChzBbiGWr — Jill Rowe (@JillboRowe) August 1, 2024

11.

This is what someone who loves their country looks like. https://t.co/VuixgtTFXM — Geoff (@AsgardRoot) July 31, 2024

Finally, Twitter user Dan Hett raises a good point – we hope Tony soon covered up his head while outdoors in that peak daytime heat!

12.

this is obviously amazing, but speaking as a bald man, I would donate a hat to this fella right away https://t.co/fDbuVE16lt — dan hett (@danhett) August 1, 2024

READ MORE

These proud Brits tried to explain how their country had been taken away and were owned into next year

Source: Twitter/X/@BarneyDavisInd Image Screengrab, Screengrab