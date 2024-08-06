Celebrity actors us election

Nick Offerman’s NSFW song for any Republicans who’ve had enough of Trump should be the unofficial anthem of the campaign

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 6th, 2024

Actor Nick Offerman is probably best known as the highly Republican-leaning Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation, but he couldn’t be less like his irascible character.

During a recent online fundraiser for Kamala Harris, he aired his song for Republicans who might be deserting the GOP until Trump has slung his hook.

It’s absolutely NSFW, but very funny.

‘So I’m proud to be a Kamala man that has quit the GOP,
‘Cause I just can’t abide a man who’s tried for 34 felonies.
And it’s time to stand up and face the fact that the men that I once cheered
Are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists, well those guys are f**kin’ weird.’

Catchy.

It already has a growing fanbase.

It’s not a good sign for the Republican Party.

