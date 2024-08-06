Nick Offerman’s NSFW song for any Republicans who’ve had enough of Trump should be the unofficial anthem of the campaign

Celebrity actors us election

Actor Nick Offerman is probably best known as the highly Republican-leaning Ron Swanson of Parks and Recreation, but he couldn’t be less like his irascible character.

During a recent online fundraiser for Kamala Harris, he aired his song for Republicans who might be deserting the GOP until Trump has slung his hook.

It’s absolutely NSFW, but very funny.

Actor Nick Offerman joined Comics for Kamala and sang a song for Republicans. I’m dead! pic.twitter.com/DZdMVfcsbb — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 6, 2024

‘So I’m proud to be a Kamala man that has quit the GOP,

‘Cause I just can’t abide a man who’s tried for 34 felonies.

And it’s time to stand up and face the fact that the men that I once cheered

Are a bunch of wingnut white nationalists, well those guys are f**kin’ weird.’

Catchy.

It already has a growing fanbase.

We’ve got @Nick_Offerman, and y’all have Rob Schneider. We are definitely not the same. https://t.co/PW0rDdS66W — Pat O'Brien (@patobrienRI) August 6, 2024

Omg dying. Perfect distraction from the torture of the #veepstakes. https://t.co/gWyORR8lhF — Anna Jane Joyner (@annajanejoyner) August 6, 2024

Nick Offerman. Real man. Funny man. Real funny man. Love this guy. https://t.co/rHQLBErQJZ — Trent Maddox () (@drunken_trent) August 6, 2024

If I wasn’t already a huge Nick Offerman fan this would have sealed it. https://t.co/FSKhNCatAw — Kyle Van Cleave (@kylevc) August 6, 2024

OH MY LORD! Holy sh*t! pic.twitter.com/GNqjvAs0Jz — CONVICT TRUMP AGAIN & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) August 6, 2024

My god this is Great !!!! Should be our theme song! — ✨ (@TwinSpin3) August 6, 2024

Savagely epic. — UpstateNYgal518 (@UpstateNYgal518) August 6, 2024

I haven’t laughed this long and loud in a while. https://t.co/14OZlomo0Y — Valkyrie87 (@Freyja1987) August 6, 2024

Not sure what's more impressive; the song or the muttonchops This man is a god damn national treasure! — Hillary Was Right-Citizen Journalist (@TrumpsToDoList) August 6, 2024

Girl I can’t — ❧ (@Anayabananaxo) August 6, 2024

This will piss maga off so much! #MAGAIsWeirdAF pic.twitter.com/OF4MviPlb1 — I Like Presidents Who Aren't Felons#Harris2024 (@jabronidonnie) August 6, 2024

It’s not a good sign for the Republican Party.

Source Art Candee Image Screengrab