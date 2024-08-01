Politics donald trump us election

Trump’s new attack line questions Kamala Harris’s biracial heritage, and there’s not enough WTF in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 1st, 2024

As Donald Trump drops in the polls and his team thrashes about in search of a way to attack Kamala Harris, his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ Convention seems unlikely to have done him any favours.

From the outset, he bridled at being asked straight questions, responding with aggression. It began with a reminder of his record with black people, from ABC’s Senior Congressional Correspondent, Rachel Scott.

“You have pushed false claims about people like President Barack Obama, saying he was not born in the United States, which is not true.

You have told four congresswomen, women of colour who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from.

You have used words like ‘animal’ to describe Black district attorneys.

You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they ask are quote, ‘stupid and racist.’

You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago.

So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question, so … in such a horrible manner. First question.

You don’t even say ‘Hello. How are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network.

And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit.

I love the black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country.”

He wasn’t done. Here’s his utterly ignorant and racist response to being asked if he felt Kamala Harris had got the Vice President position because of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy.

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black, so I don’t know – is she Indian or is she black?”

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person.”

The Harris campaign immediately clapped back.

Opinion was divided on whether the convicted felon and known racist should have been invited to the convention at all, and on the effect of his petty comments. Some felt he’d got away with a shameful attack on black women journalists and on the Vice President.

Others felt that Trump’s unmasked aggression and racism was such a self-own it could only damage his own cause more than anyone else.

The majority seemed to be in the second camp.

