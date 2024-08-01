Trump’s new attack line questions Kamala Harris’s biracial heritage, and there’s not enough WTF in the world

Politics donald trump us election

As Donald Trump drops in the polls and his team thrashes about in search of a way to attack Kamala Harris, his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ Convention seems unlikely to have done him any favours.

From the outset, he bridled at being asked straight questions, responding with aggression. It began with a reminder of his record with black people, from ABC’s Senior Congressional Correspondent, Rachel Scott.

'It's a disgrace" — here's the entirety of the first question Trump took at the NABJ and how he angrily tried to turn the tables on the journalist who asked it pic.twitter.com/OV1CY979NL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

“You have pushed false claims about people like President Barack Obama, saying he was not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen, women of colour who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they ask are quote, ‘stupid and racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question, so … in such a horrible manner. First question. You don’t even say ‘Hello. How are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the black population of this country.”

He wasn’t done. Here’s his utterly ignorant and racist response to being asked if he felt Kamala Harris had got the Vice President position because of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy.

Trump tells Black journalists that Kamala Harris "is of Indian heritage … is she Indian or is she Black? … she became a Black person." Note the audience laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/PAhmgr1yBS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black, so I don’t know – is she Indian or is she black?” “I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a black person.”

The Harris campaign immediately clapped back.

Harris campaign statement on Donald Trump’s remarks at the NABJ pic.twitter.com/atHw27Crfu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024

Opinion was divided on whether the convicted felon and known racist should have been invited to the convention at all, and on the effect of his petty comments. Some felt he’d got away with a shameful attack on black women journalists and on the Vice President.

When I accepted my @NABJ Journalist of Distinction Award in 2022, I said that we have to resist our training which says that the truth always has two sides. Platforming Donald Trump at a professional event today doesn’t show even-handedness. It shows how democracies die. pic.twitter.com/1IcpTvtDrV — Imara Jones (@imarajones) July 31, 2024

Trump came into our home, a Black Press advocacy convention, and insulted us in our face. What is worse he was invited to do this by NABJ leadership. Shame! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 31, 2024

The NABJ giving a platform to a White Supremacist without any pushback or live fact checking is one of the saddest displays of journalism we’ve seen. #NABJ24 — Anthony Nelson (@anthonywnelson) July 31, 2024

Others felt that Trump’s unmasked aggression and racism was such a self-own it could only damage his own cause more than anyone else.

Unpopular opinion: NABJ did the right thing by inviting Trump to their Convention. His appearance reminded millions of Americans (who might have forgotten) what a deranged, POS racist he is. pic.twitter.com/zzLlC46aMj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 31, 2024

The majority seemed to be in the second camp.

This was a train wreck that derailed into the ocean where it was attacked by a shark and electrocuted before being hit by an asteroid. https://t.co/77LrX4ffXO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 31, 2024

Dem attack ad writers watching Trump’s NABJ interview pic.twitter.com/TEd197ikbZ — We *Don’t* Need To Talk About Kevin (@kevinorr_) July 31, 2024

HOLY SHIT, trump just destroyed HIMSELF at this NABJ Convention, when asked why Black people should vote for him when he's been so disrespectful… His answer was evasive and straight up disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/St3qeV4Hqp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 31, 2024

After she pointed out he attacked black journalists, etc. he proves her point perfectly. Game. Set. Match. — Matt Bartruff (@MattBartruff) July 31, 2024

Dems: GOP has just gotten weirder and weirder with Trump at the helm am I rite Republicans: Mixed race people are not a thing. pic.twitter.com/V9vZqCKu5j — Bradley Onishi (@BradleyOnishi) August 1, 2024

Give this reporter/questioner a raise. Got Donny’s dander up https://t.co/yQH94p4fv8 — Gary Mason (@garymasonglobe) July 31, 2024

This NABJ interview is a great example of why the people who demand that we deplatform Trump are wrong. People should see this! A grumpy, cruel, hard-of-hearing, race-baiting, asshole having to actually answer for his track record in an environment outside of his comfort zone. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 31, 2024

Really would love to see the internal Trump campaign polling that shows ‘litigating mixed-race ancestry’ as a critical issue priority for voters in this election. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 31, 2024

