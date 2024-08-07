Politics kamala harris Tim Walz us election

31 favourite reactions to Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2024

The Veepstakes are over. The news is out. Tim Walz, the 60-year-old former teacher, football coach and now Governor of Minnesota will be the running mate of current Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become President.

She gave him the call via a call.

The news went down well in Democratic circles.

Here’s what the man himself posted about being picked.

Trump has taken the news well. That’s sarcasm, by the way.

This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again. Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, CRAZY. I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO “BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

Somebody needs to go over and clean the ketchup off his walls before it dries.

Other reactions were far less ranty – and a lot happier.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

