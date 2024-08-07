31 favourite reactions to Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate

Politics kamala harris Tim Walz us election

The Veepstakes are over. The news is out. Tim Walz, the 60-year-old former teacher, football coach and now Governor of Minnesota will be the running mate of current Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become President.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

She gave him the call via a call.

When I called @Tim_Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we've done together. We're going to unify this country and we're going to win. Let's go get this done. pic.twitter.com/EcqZ497lyk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

The news went down well in Democratic circles.

The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for Vice President. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate. I've known Tim Walz for nearly two decades, first during his time in Congress and as Governor. A… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 6, 2024

Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim… pic.twitter.com/s0RmVs7bGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2024

I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket. From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can. He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024

Cat people for Harris-Walz pic.twitter.com/Z88By4yrSD — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

With @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz there's a new sense of optimism, energy & unity. There's a joyous feeling that we can finally put the politics of anger, resentment & divisiveness behind us & truly be the United States of America! #ANewHope https://t.co/R43wde4fVa — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 6, 2024

24 years in the Army National Guard.

A school teacher.

A champion who understands America.

I can’t wait to call @Tim_Walz our Vice President! pic.twitter.com/WCveR1uXb1 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 6, 2024

Here’s what the man himself posted about being picked.

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Trump has taken the news well. That’s sarcasm, by the way.

Somebody needs to go over and clean the ketchup off his walls before it dries.

Other reactions were far less ranty – and a lot happier.

1.

Good pick x pic.twitter.com/WNuBRkO1hx — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 6, 2024

2.

I see the MAGA weirdos are already attacking Tim Walz for suggesting that convicted felons should be allowed to vote Surely that's pretty much the same as allowing them to run for President, isn't it ? — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 6, 2024

3.

Seeing a Black woman call a white dude to ask him to be HER running mate feels surreal. Let’s get this done! pic.twitter.com/7ezCzkoJb7 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2024

4.

Walz does have the biggest "has never fucked-up a barbeque in his life" vibes to him. That man has never once burnt or undercooked a sausage. pic.twitter.com/Zt7Q3WZoU1 — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) August 6, 2024

5.

6.

I am overjoyed. I have been a longtime supporter of Tim Walz ever since I learned about him like last week — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) August 6, 2024

7.

Sources close to the campaign have said Walz refused to stop fixing things around the White House until he was chosen. — Shane Holmberg (@shane_holmberg) August 6, 2024

8.

"On the next episode of VEEP" pic.twitter.com/hu7AwEl5Y6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 6, 2024

9.

Harris choosing Tim Walz as her running mate sets a dangerous precedent that Democrats might do cool shit that voters love — @geekysteven.bsky.social (@geekysteven) August 6, 2024

10.

great choice, Walz, only issue is that he can be hard to get going, you'll say one, two, three! and he'll just go two, two, three; three, two, three — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 6, 2024

11.

12.

Tim Walz’ model of masculinity—one of wholesome, benevolent cheerfulness—offers a really stark contrast to the boorish domination of Trump and spine-chilling creepiness of Vance. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) August 6, 2024

13.

Tim Walz 100000% stands at his doorstep when it’s raining and says “we needed this” — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2024

14.

i’m ready for a vice president who looks like he could absolutely house a sheet tray of potato salad https://t.co/oEpo3k8yKd — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) August 6, 2024

15.

Here are some pics of Tim Walz properly using a couch. pic.twitter.com/Xkeuwab2Qa — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) August 6, 2024

16.