14 signs that show you’re a true cat owner

1. You’ve resigned yourself to the fact that pretty much everything you own gets constantly covered in cat hair.

2. You’ve become accustomed to your cat waking you at 5am by screaming in your face.

3. You wait until your cat isn’t around to hoover as you know they hate the noise it makes.

4. You love it when your cat kneads you, even when they dig their claws into your lap.

5. You find it sweet when they bring you something dead, as you know they think they’re bringing you a present.

6. You find it amusing when your cat favours the box the expensive toy you bought them came over the actual toy.

7. You always give in when your cat demands more food, even though their bowl is already still half full.

8. Your camera roll is full of virtually identical photos of your cat sleeping.

9. If your cat is sitting on your lap then you won’t get up until they decide to move (even if you’re desperate for a wee).

10. You don’t mind when your cat walks across/lies on your keyboard when you’re using it.

11. You make up songs about your cat that you sing to them.

12. You don’t mind your cat putting their arse in your face.

13. You instantly forgive them if they knock something onto the floor (even though you know they probably did it deliberately.

14. You’ve accepted that your cat will generally only show you affection on their terms.

