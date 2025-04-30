Donald Trump was fact checked exactly how much fraud Elon Musk had exposed and it was magnificently done

US doge donald trump elon musk

You’ll know by now about Donald Trump’s ‘100 Days’ interview with ABC News correspondent Terry Moran which, it’s fair to say, probably didn’t go quite as well as the president had hoped.

Moran did a magnificent job of politely – but devastatingly – fact-checking the White House incumbent, and possibly nowhere better did he do this than with Elon Musk’s so-called Doge and all the cost-cutting that Trump promised in his second term.

It’s like a journalistic masterclass and – even better – a hugely entertaining watch.

TRUMP: We’ve saved hundreds of billions of dollars. MORAN: Well, the original promise was $2 trillion. It went to $1 trillion, now it’s $150 billion and heading south. pic.twitter.com/vR6npM2BlB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025



Inject this into our veins, someone.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

From $2 trillion to $150 billion and falling. Next week he’ll brag about saving $37 and a coupon he found on the floor. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 30, 2025

When called out, he turns to the “waste, fraud, and abuse” boogeyman phrase. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 30, 2025

The media needs to keep calling Trump and this administration out on their blatant lies, fraud and corruption. When this is all over, they’ll have been on the right side of history. — Drew (@DemDrew16) April 30, 2025

This is a great job by Moran — Eric Stepanov (@EricStepanov) April 30, 2025

You can always tell when he’s lying, when he attacks the interviewer. In this case, he’s full of shit. — Captain Spatchcock (@cptspatchcock) April 30, 2025

Looks like he’d ship Moran off to El Salvador tomorrow if he had the chance! — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) April 30, 2025

To conclude …

This is Terry Moran of ABC News. He did an excellent job fact checking Donald Trump and not backing down from asking tough questions to Trump. We need more of this and more people like him that will stand up to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UyxDU2hqDf — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) April 30, 2025

And this.

Kudos to Terry Moran of @ABC for showing other journalists how to interview Donald Trump. — Mike K (@mikelkaz) April 30, 2025

