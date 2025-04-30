US doge donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump was fact checked exactly how much fraud Elon Musk had exposed and it was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

You’ll know by now about Donald Trump’s ‘100 Days’ interview with ABC News correspondent Terry Moran which, it’s fair to say, probably didn’t go quite as well as the president had hoped.

Moran did a magnificent job of politely – but devastatingly – fact-checking the White House incumbent, and possibly nowhere better did he do this than with Elon Musk’s so-called Doge and all the cost-cutting that Trump promised in his second term.

It’s like a journalistic masterclass and – even better – a hugely entertaining watch.


Inject this into our veins, someone.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

And this.

