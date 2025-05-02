People shared the belated revelations they learned far too late in life and it’s a very funny and occasionally entirely relatable read

Life reddit

Not everyone grows up at the same rate. Not just physically but mentally, too. Why am I trading in these blatant truisms?

Because we’ve been thinking about Redditor PralineStriking who went viral after asking this.

‘What did you learn at an embarrassingly late age?’

And it might be one of the most relatable things we’ve read this week.

1.

‘Ponies are NOT baby horses’

phrygN

2.

‘I thought everyone’s mouth got itchy when eating bananas. Almost 40 years old and find out I’m somewhat allergic to them.’

tbr6742

3.

‘It’s “for all intents and purposes” not “for all intensive purposes”

charlessturgeon

4.

‘That roadrunners are not the size of an emu.’

PURKITTY

‘So….roadrunners are real.’

Spielburger_witFries

5.

‘That the more work you get done at work, the more they will pile it on. I could have saved a lot of my mental health in my 20s.’

Miserable-Penalty188

6.

“Paradigm” is pronounced “pear-uh-dime”. It is definitely NOT pronounced “pear-uh-dig-um”.

‘I learned this at age 19. In college. While delivering an oral report. I try not to think about.’

ItsPaulKerseysCar

7.

‘That puffer fish don’t use air to inflate.’

skewed-perceptions

‘THEYRE FILLED WITH WATER?!? WHY DID I NEVER REALIZE THAT???’

iitsUmbreon

8.

‘I thought it was weird when travelling Spanish speaking countries how many people were named “hermano” only to find out it means brother, or bro and my friends were just being friendly.

‘I literally thought all these dudes were named hermano.’

zomystro

9.

‘That if you wear a white bra, you can see it through a l white shirt, but if you wear a nude colored bra, you can’t. I was 40 when a coworker shared this with me.’

midwesternvalues73

10.

‘That pickles are actually pickled cucumbers…’

CpTxRogue

11.

‘That I needed glasses. At age 21 my friends were hassling me about being dyslexic because I kept getting words mixed up (second year at Uni).

‘Until then, I had just been reading by looking at the shape of words and guessing the words based on the context and wider story.

‘I had been reading this way for years and survived Uni before finding out my prescription was +1.50.

‘The optometrist said it was amazing I hadn’t noticed. When I put the glasses on, everything was in 4K Ultra. I can now see individual letters.’

CasualPhilosopher25

12.

‘That those funny X-rays of odd objects inside of someone is not as a result of someone swallowing it whole.’

raspberrypigeon