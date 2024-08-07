People have been sharing the epic athletic fails that mean they’d never make it to the Olympics – 24 funniest faceplants (and more!)
The Olympics is full of examples of phenomenal sporting prowess, but sadly we can’t all be incredible athletes with impressive levels of strength, skill and coordination. Over on TikTok, people have sportingly been sharing videos that demonstrate why they were not selected for Paris 2024, and the results are very funny.
1.
@tatum.scharfen simone, the twisties got us both unfortunately #neverforget ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
2.
@eviekay00 My first meet did not go too well… #diving#parisolympics#paris2024#usa#fyp ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
3.
@gabecoaster Worst headache of my life #olympics ♬ USA – The Star Spangled Banner – American National Anthem (Instrumental) – Glocal Orchestra
4.
@tevamccrary7 #olympics2024paris #olympictrackteam ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
5.
@noah_green432 always got 2028 #paris2024 ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
6.
@houseofhighlights Good hustle though (via @Madi Petersen) #basketball #olympics #funny #fail #fyp ♬ original sound – House of Highlights
7.
@mandiemon40 @little miss ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
8.
@user436285029173 Gymnastics was not my calling #fyp #gymnastics #olympics #2024paris #beam #paris ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
9.
@zofranluvrCan’t seem to understand why! Maybe next time!!!♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
10.
@abbyrobinn Very sad to announce we did not make it to the Olympics this year #equestrian #olympics #olympics2024 #olympics #fyp #trend #trending ♬ The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks
11.
@avapeepee_ this wasnt even that bad i just wanted to do this trend #olympics ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
12.
@abbybiniekk They’re really missing out #parisolympics2024 #track #discus #fail ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC
