Politics Net Zero Richard tice

Richard Tice accused Sainsbury’s of selling ‘two-tier eggs’ because their own-brand is moving to white-shelled ones for environmental reasons – 19 cracking comebacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2026

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The UK is committed to achieving net zero energy use, with 2025 havng been a record-breaking year for the amount generated by renewable sources.

Sainsbury’s recently announced their intention to reduce the carbon footprint of their own-brand items by switching to white-shelled eggs, rather than brown, as the statistically smaller size of white-egg-layng hens means they require less feed.

Additionally, the behaviour and size of white-egg-laying hens lends itself to improved living conditions, so for both a lower impact on the planet and better animal welfare, it can only be a good thing, right? Not if you’re Richard Tice.

Sainsbury’s Net Stupid Zero madness: Brown eggs banned in store’s White eggs allowed as lower carbon footprint Seriously? Two tier eggs now…

The green economy in the UK supports 1.1 million jobs, and generates £105 billion, but Reform UK’s policy is to revoke all net zero-related policies. The party is heavily funded by people and companies with investments in fossil fuels. Purely coincidental.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

Tice’s egg rant had tweeters scrambling to comment. (Not even sorry.)

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