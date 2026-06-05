Richard Tice accused Sainsbury’s of selling ‘two-tier eggs’ because their own-brand is moving to white-shelled ones for environmental reasons – 19 cracking comebacks

Politics Net Zero Richard tice

The UK is committed to achieving net zero energy use, with 2025 havng been a record-breaking year for the amount generated by renewable sources.

Sainsbury’s recently announced their intention to reduce the carbon footprint of their own-brand items by switching to white-shelled eggs, rather than brown, as the statistically smaller size of white-egg-layng hens means they require less feed.

Sainsbury's plans to sell only white-shell eggs in its own-brand cartons after studies found they have a lower carbon footprint than brown alternatives 🔗: https://t.co/PyVNuLXOYc pic.twitter.com/5DZCRLhOl3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 4, 2026

Additionally, the behaviour and size of white-egg-laying hens lends itself to improved living conditions, so for both a lower impact on the planet and better animal welfare, it can only be a good thing, right? Not if you’re Richard Tice.

The green economy in the UK supports 1.1 million jobs, and generates £105 billion, but Reform UK’s policy is to revoke all net zero-related policies. The party is heavily funded by people and companies with investments in fossil fuels. Purely coincidental.

Tice’s egg rant had tweeters scrambling to comment. (Not even sorry.)

1.

Two-tier eggs? Wait until you hear about semi-skimmed milk. Creating a culture war over breakfast is a new level of stupidity. What’s next, exposing the woke agenda behind orange juice with bits? — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 4, 2026

2.

Honestly the stuff these anti-woke crusaders will feign outrage at to have something to complain about. Don’t be such a snowflake Richard, focus on getting your taxes right. https://t.co/YdNro3E4dO — Andrew Western MP (@AndrewHWestern) June 4, 2026

3.

"And that was Sainsbury's Net Stupid Zero Madness with their latest release, 'Two Tier Eggs' …" https://t.co/WeS0F88AEz pic.twitter.com/mH1K2msCYe — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) June 4, 2026

4.

Richard

1. No apostrophe in stores.

2. Two tier eggs?

A bit like the the two tier tax system: Those who pay and those who say they do but don’t. — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 4, 2026

5.

Today Richard Stupid Tice will mostly be shouting at eggs. pic.twitter.com/rbcvDe9k3C — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 4, 2026

6.

What fuckery is this? Reform now taking issue with the colour of eggs as well as people? Is there anything you won’t attempt to create a culture war about? This is such a cringeworthy post by you Tice. I’m embarrassed for you. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) June 4, 2026

7.

8.

Absolutely insane thing to be complaining about. https://t.co/0vnWEd53m8 — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) June 4, 2026

9.

Two Tier Tax Tice is now cancelling eggs Thunderbellend https://t.co/KFZbLOb9iu — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 4, 2026

10.