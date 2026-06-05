Donald Trump plans to add ‘Trump Promenade’ to the Lincoln Memorial, in case you were wondering what he’d ruin next – 17 absolute nopes

US donald trump

Just days after a judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Kim Jong-trump has come up with yet another way to mark his territory – which isn’t actually his territory at all.

Trump on a new area he wants to install outside the Lincoln Memorial: "They want to call it the Trump promenade" pic.twitter.com/k30i4toDnM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2026

At this point, he’s added his name to the JFK memorial, a class of battleship, the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, the Trump Rx pharmaceutical service, Trump Accounts, the Trump Gold Card, Trump International Airport in Florida – and let’s not forget he’s added his signature to paper money. All of this has happened in term two.

Eyes were unequivocally rolled.

1.

He’s dying.

He’s dying and he’s increasingly desperate to put his stupid name and his stupid face on anything and everything he can. Because he knows he’s leaving nothing of any true value behind. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 4, 2026

2.

Who is they? https://t.co/UmfBkd27wA — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 4, 2026

3.

Well this is great news. Sure takes the sting out of trying to decide between buying groceries or putting gas in the car. 🙄 https://t.co/ZQvGLs1N6P — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) June 4, 2026

4.

Trump’s not going to stop until every government building, monument, and land in D.C. is named after him. I’m not kidding. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) June 4, 2026

5.

-Gas prices are up -Consumer products are up -Groceries are up What is trump focused on? Spending taxpayer funds to create a trump promenade. November is coming https://t.co/guLJzZFIfk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 4, 2026

6.

I jokingly said a few weeks ago that he will try to put a statue of himself in a chair next to Lincoln. It wouldn’t surprise me if he actually tries to do that. https://t.co/oGwTFyQC32 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 4, 2026

7.

I wish Kim Jong Un over here would just work on making gas and meat cheaper https://t.co/rNZDdu5Gyj — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 4, 2026

8.

Let's just name the whole damn town after him and get it over with! https://t.co/D3m8yXsKYe — Paul Metsa (@PaulMetsa) June 5, 2026

9.