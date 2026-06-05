US donald trump

Donald Trump plans to add ‘Trump Promenade’ to the Lincoln Memorial, in case you were wondering what he’d ruin next – 17 absolute nopes

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Just days after a judge ruled that Donald Trump’s name must be removed from the John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Kim Jong-trump has come up with yet another way to mark his territory – which isn’t actually his territory at all.

At this point, he’s added his name to the JFK memorial, a class of battleship, the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, the Trump Rx pharmaceutical service, Trump Accounts, the Trump Gold Card, Trump International Airport in Florida – and let’s not forget he’s added his signature to paper money. All of this has happened in term two.

Eyes were unequivocally rolled.

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