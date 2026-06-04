This Fox News host said America is a Christian nation and got dragged to hell and back in the replies

Politics christianity Fox News

The bizarre battle between alt-right Magas and Texas senate candidate James Talarico continues.

First, conservatives mocked Talarico for his dietary habits. Then they came after him for his testosterone levels (?!) The ridiculous attacks prove he has Magas concerned about his popularity in the traditionally conservative Texas.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany isn’t having any of it. So she hopped up on her high horse to address Talarico’s (totally innocuous and truthful) statement that the United States is not a Christian nation.

McEnany says Talarico is dangerous for lying about scripture. She says he’s spreading misinformation. She quotes Charlie Kirk.

It’s really quite something to behold. Go ahead and take a listen.

Kayleigh: He says we are not a Christian nation—false Ford: The constitution never mentions the bible. Kayleigh: Go read the original 13 colonies and their constitutions. Nine of the 13 required you to be a bible-believing Christian. pic.twitter.com/4t5uhmDXbA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

Just to be clear, McEnany’s two sources are an alt-right podcast bro and 9 out of 13 original colony constitutions written with feather quill pens.

She displays such a gross misunderstanding of the truth that her fellow Fox News co-host tries to correct her before she even finishes her thought. (He can’t because she never stops talking, but that’s to be expected.)

But that’s ok because all of God’s creatures on Twitter took it upon themselves to explain to McEnany just how wrong she got the entire concept.

1.

Talarico said America is not a Christian nation. It is a nation where we are free to be Christians. — Toyosi Stephen Adedara (@TSAdedara) June 3, 2026

2.

One of the biggest problems we face is that right wingers are just kind of dumb https://t.co/1SrTXS8sqw — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 3, 2026

3.

Republicans must have a literacy problem. The colonies did not require any religious belief. They lie, contort history, and millions of Americans lap it up like starving dogs. — Andre Hollings (@thoughtXopinion) June 3, 2026

4.

Incredible. MAGA mouthpieces want us to follow the laws of colonies that existed while they were being ruled by a king. They hate the fact that our Constitution is a secular document giving no favor to any specific religion. https://t.co/j4Vw0YHbmD — Matt Angle (@LSPmatt) June 4, 2026

5.

No this nation was founded on the principle of religious freedom! There is no national religion and she knows this! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) June 3, 2026

6.

Fox News is desperate to tear down James Talarico because he is too smart and too popular. So now they are grasping straws at the bottom of the barrel to get rid of him. It does not appear to be working. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 4, 2026

7.