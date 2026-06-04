Politics christianity Fox News

This Fox News host said America is a Christian nation and got dragged to hell and back in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated June 4th, 2026

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The bizarre battle between alt-right Magas and Texas senate candidate James Talarico continues.

First, conservatives mocked Talarico for his dietary habits. Then they came after him for his testosterone levels (?!) The ridiculous attacks prove he has Magas concerned about his popularity in the traditionally conservative Texas.

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany isn’t having any of it. So she hopped up on her high horse to address Talarico’s (totally innocuous and truthful) statement that the United States is not a Christian nation.

McEnany says Talarico is dangerous for lying about scripture. She says he’s spreading misinformation. She quotes Charlie Kirk.

It’s really quite something to behold. Go ahead and take a listen.

Just to be clear, McEnany’s two sources are an alt-right podcast bro and 9 out of 13 original colony constitutions written with feather quill pens.

She displays such a gross misunderstanding of the truth that her fellow Fox News co-host tries to correct her before she even finishes her thought. (He can’t because she never stops talking, but that’s to be expected.)

But that’s ok because all of God’s creatures on Twitter took it upon themselves to explain to McEnany just how wrong she got the entire concept.

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