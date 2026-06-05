Full marks to this Question time audience member for telling the Makerfield Reform candidate that she’d prefer a ‘career politician to a plumber who is a sexist’

Politics Question Time Reform UK Robert Kenyon

It’s just under two weeks to the Makerfield by-election, in which Andy Burnham is hoping to gain the seat in Parliament which would allow him to stand against Keir Starmer in a leadership race.

“Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest, so if that is running, I would seek to join it” Labour’s Andy Burnham confirms that if elected, he would run against Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a Labour leadership contest#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/vlZrsyW7ge — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 4, 2026

It’s no foregone conclusion, with 13 other candidates challenging for the seat, including Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon, who came second there in 2024 by a fairly slim margin.

Burnham and Kenyon were among the panellists on a Makerfield election special episode of Question Time on Thursday, alongside the Greens’ Sarah Wakefield, the Lib Dems’ Jake Austin, and Michael Winstanley for the Conservatives.

Many were surprised that Reform allowed Kenyon off the leash. They had been shielding him from scrutiny over previous offensive comments he’d made on social media sites, allowing him to make pre-recorded appearances and do softball interviews.

Those internet posts came up.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for women… I’ve said things years ago that I wouldn’t say now” Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon says he “won’t accept” being labelled as “sexist”, but admits he “made mistakes” with comments he made “15 years ago” that have been “dragged up”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/nwiRbkDI7T — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 4, 2026

In response to a question on how to restore trust in politicians, Kenyon suggested that career politicians were the problem – he might want to have a quick squint at his leader’s career – and one audience member put him straight back in his place.

Audience member to Reform’s Rob Kenyon who criticised career politicians: “I’d rather have a career politician than a plumber who’s a sexist”#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/PebaIB0OZG — David (@Zero_4) June 4, 2026

“I’d rather have a career politician than a plumber who’s a sexist.”

The internet offered a virtual round of applause.

1.

Reform Candidate for Makerfield by-election Robert Kenyon got cooked and laughed at Question Time. "I'd rather have a career politician than a plumber who is a sexist" "You described yourself as a sexist" He replied, "allegedly." It's all a joke to him. He also refused to… pic.twitter.com/tUKhmATNCA — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 4, 2026

2.

Robert Kenyon says we don’t need any more career politicians. What we need is pervy misogynists who think women can’t drive and have abortions as a form of contraception.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 4, 2026

3.

He’s a bloody disaster https://t.co/jSSWHjlKhS — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 4, 2026

4.

Can someone please turn this clip into an electronic remix? It's absolutely iconic. On a serious note:

👏👏 https://t.co/xgZ5T96SDI — Sarah Donarski (@s_donarski) June 4, 2026

5.

I'd rather have a career politician than a sexist plumber. Great shout from the audience member on question time. — Ashley Brown (@AshleyBrownBB12) June 4, 2026

6.

Rob Kenyon being laughed at on Question Time is what brings me joy today — Anna Ridgway (@annaroseridgway) June 4, 2026

7.

The audience appear not to believe him https://t.co/z3kiUcxSuD — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 4, 2026

8.

“I’d rather have a career politician than a plumber who's a sexist.” Brilliant! #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/uvlc1baTSP — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) June 4, 2026

9.