Robert Peston wasn’t letting Robert Jenrick’s nonsense lie and it showed up the Reform UK man for exactly what he is

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick Robert peston

To the studios of ITV’s Peston, where presenter Robert Peston was entertaining Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick.

And it’s fair to say their exchange got heated – very heated – after thoughts turned to how Farage’s party had characterised opposition leader Kemi Badenoch’s response to the shocking killing of Henry Nowak.

Hard to believe we know, but Reform didn’t do it entirely fairly and Peston wasn’t letting it go. He really wasn’t letting it go.

.@Peston: That is a travesty of Kemi Badenoch’s position!@RobertJenrick: No it isn’t. Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick is shown @KemiBadenoch’s GMB interview and denies ‘manipulating’ a tragedy to score ‘petty political points’ #Peston pic.twitter.com/ypt80BjgA3 — Peston (@itvpeston) June 3, 2026

Never seen Peston angrier. And maybe these people hadn’t either.

1.

Robert Jenrick looks awful here. He really has become a desperate and nasty individual since joining Reform. Just spits out lies and deceit. Conservatives are better off without him. I can’t believe I thought he was a decent guy before, how wrong I was. https://t.co/I0gnc27jt7 — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) June 3, 2026

2.

Reform have had a terrible week. They have spent most of it defending obviously terrible positions or decisions. I know the Reformers are going to pop up and say “No, it’s been great actually”. But to everyone except hardened Reformers it’s been a really bad look. https://t.co/aU9F8kzWi7 — Steve Loftus (@LoftusSteve) June 4, 2026

3.

How the fuck have we got to this? Jenrick is trying to defend the indefensible by outright lying. I never thought I’d be defending Badenoch but what Reform have done crosses a line.

They are a danger to democracy in the UK. pic.twitter.com/MLZmcMGoyI — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 3, 2026

4.

Robert Jenrick is a shameful politician. I thought he was a decent person, but I got him totally wrong. He’s disgusting. — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) June 3, 2026

5.

From being in the running to be the leader of one of the world’s most successful political parties to…this. It’s quite sad really, the way they have to shred their credibility on TV in this way. Just literally lying here. https://t.co/hUjWmAiJ7P — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) June 3, 2026

6.

Good grief, Rob you’re coming off terribly here 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣 https://t.co/hUjWmAiJ7P — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) June 3, 2026

7.