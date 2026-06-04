Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick Robert peston

Robert Peston wasn’t letting Robert Jenrick’s nonsense lie and it showed up the Reform UK man for exactly what he is

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2026

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To the studios of ITV’s Peston, where presenter Robert Peston was entertaining Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick.

And it’s fair to say their exchange got heated – very heated – after thoughts turned to how Farage’s party had characterised opposition leader Kemi Badenoch’s response to the shocking killing of Henry Nowak.

Hard to believe we know, but Reform didn’t do it entirely fairly and Peston wasn’t letting it go. He really wasn’t letting it go.

Never seen Peston angrier. And maybe these people hadn’t either.

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