US donald trump white house

Donald Trump’s been boasting about the size of his Reflecting Pool and see if you can spot his comedy schoolboy error – 17 crushing comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump took time out from salivating over his plans for the abominable White House ballroom to cast a glance towards Washington DC’s iconic Reflecting Pool.

The pool, if you didn’t know, has been out of action of late – not unlike American democracy – but apparently it will be refilled with water at some point soon. Not quite sure how much reflecting it will do with its new paint job, but that’s a different story.

Because Trump wanted to talk about size. Always about the size. And see if you can spot his schoolboy error.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2