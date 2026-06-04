Donald Trump’s been boasting about the size of his Reflecting Pool and see if you can spot his comedy schoolboy error – 17 crushing comebacks

US donald trump white house

Donald Trump took time out from salivating over his plans for the abominable White House ballroom to cast a glance towards Washington DC’s iconic Reflecting Pool.

The pool, if you didn’t know, has been out of action of late – not unlike American democracy – but apparently it will be refilled with water at some point soon. Not quite sure how much reflecting it will do with its new paint job, but that’s a different story.

Because Trump wanted to talk about size. Always about the size. And see if you can spot his schoolboy error.

Trump: I just had this done. *holds up chart comparing reflecting pool to buildings* pic.twitter.com/9T15bn6VxA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I bet this goes so hard if you’re fucking stupid https://t.co/406YgkHgI1 — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 3, 2026

2.

My god, we are literally living in Idiocracy. It’s not longer than the tallest building is tall but hey, we’re not talking about the 13 year old girl who said he raped her, so I guess he wins. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2026

3.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but skyscrapers are vertical and pools are flat https://t.co/y9sM4UfjnB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

4.

Trump is the president for people who never graduated from elementary school. — (@LucifersTweetz) June 3, 2026

5.

This is what happens when everyone around you is too afraid to say, “Sir, that’s fucking stupid” pic.twitter.com/GWPk6aGy9T — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) June 3, 2026

6.

Every day there’s something to remind us we live amongst millions of idiots. Went in that voting booth and chose “big dummy” on purpose https://t.co/YOfoQSt9Yp — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 3, 2026

7.

I can’t believe someone made this for him and gave it to show to the public — F. (@TheUbermensch_3) June 3, 2026

8.