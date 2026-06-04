Donald Trump just compared himself to successful new NYC Mayor Mamdani and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Politics donald trump Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit the ground running in the Big Apple. He’s been trying to implement as many of his campaign promises as possible, as quickly as possible.

He’s only been in office for 5 months and he’s already put policies in place to help immigrants, protestors, and low-cost housing renters.

Donald Trump has… blamed Joe Biden for everything that’s gone wrong since he became President again 16 months ago.

So it’s no wonder he’d like to be more like Mamdani, he just doesn’t WANT to. At least that’s how he tells it.

Trump on Mamdani: I would be better than him if I wanted to go with that route. Ladies and gentlemen, you will no longer pay rent. You no longer have to pay interest on your mortgage, and no longer gonna have to pay for food. I’m gonna give you free food pic.twitter.com/tW6AZVGR9e — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

Everyone who heard this had the same reaction and shared their collective eye rolls in the replies below.

1.

He’s so jealous lmao https://t.co/cjDPoXGE2P — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) June 3, 2026

2.

Says the guy spending $2 billion a day on a ridiculous Middle East regime change war — Bryan Jeansonne ⚖️ (@bjeansonne) June 3, 2026

3.

Yeah but the difference is Mamdani delivered on a massive chunk of his campaign promises, all before his first year in office. Meanwhile, trump has been in office for a Year and a half and motherfucker still blaming Biden. — California Man (@Laker_Man) June 3, 2026

4.

He will never be better, more charismatic, or as young and handsome as Mamdani.

And it kills him. — Anna Baxter 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MsAnnaBaxter) June 3, 2026

5.

It’s getting harder and harder to operate under the fiction that he’s all there. https://t.co/csaCP6mdbg — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) June 3, 2026

6.