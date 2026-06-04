Politics donald trump Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump just compared himself to successful new NYC Mayor Mamdani and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated June 4th, 2026

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit the ground running in the Big Apple. He’s been trying to implement as many of his campaign promises as possible, as quickly as possible.

He’s only been in office for 5 months and he’s already put policies in place to help immigrants, protestors, and low-cost housing renters.

Donald Trump has… blamed Joe Biden for everything that’s gone wrong since he became President again 16 months ago.

So it’s no wonder he’d like to be more like Mamdani, he just doesn’t WANT to. At least that’s how he tells it.

Everyone who heard this had the same reaction and shared their collective eye rolls in the replies below.

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