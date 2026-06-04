Donald Trump had a hideously misogynistic response to this woman reporter and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

To the Oval Office now where Donald Trump has been taking questions from the assembled White House media corps.

When we say ‘taking questions’ we obviously don’t mean he answered them, and when a woman asked a question he didn’t like, the level of outrageous misogyny on display marked a new low, even by his own subterranean standards.

In this case it was CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins and it really is quite the breath taker.

Trump just lashed out at Kaitlan Collins in a disgusting way “corrupt reporter standing right there, never smiles, a young beautiful woman never smiles, I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.” Wildly inappropriate. Collins is doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/ivmFHsAtPc — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 3, 2026

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there. Which was good – in a way – because it cued up Collins for the perfect response.

TRUMP: Be quiet. You should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative from Alabama. KAITLAN COLLINS: I’m still from Alabama. pic.twitter.com/Nivb3smUQc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

Boom!

1.

😂😂😂😂How can you not love this woman, she shoves the shit right back at him, she is the best . — Bosblue61 (@Phil23310492) June 3, 2026

2.

Yet another gathering of the White House Press Corps and Trump publicly verbally abuses a female member of the press while the rest of them don’t say a fucking word. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) June 3, 2026

3.

Kaitlan Collins is a rare gem. She maintains such composure, regardless of the insults being thrown at her. https://t.co/rAXxhHlteh — Jen Laura L 💙⚖️🗳️🌊 (@slytherinmom21) June 3, 2026

4.

Nothing scares donald more than a smart, strong woman. The only response his weak and feeble mind can muster are incel-level insults. — Bubbe Wokestein 💙🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) June 3, 2026

5.

Donald Trump is an abuser.

This is who he is.

This is who he will always be. https://t.co/kmH6dT4ibw — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 4, 2026

6.

Kaitlan Collins is great, but all journalists should ask Trump:

Are you really that dumb?

Then you are incapacitated to be president!

His insulting journalists must be stopped. https://t.co/FbnyK4Akqj — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) June 3, 2026

7.

“Be quiet!” That’s the President of the United States speaking to a female reporter just doing her job, and no one even blinks. He is normalizing aggressive misogyny from the highest office in the nation and facing no pushback. That is extremely dangerous for women everywhere. https://t.co/aX3tSayVgF — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) June 3, 2026

8.

I’m sure Kaitlan Collins is not rattled in the least by these casual, sexist, repeated attacks by Trump. Her steadiness should be a reminder that NO woman owes any man her smile. https://t.co/4ZM44F4fAj — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 3, 2026

9.