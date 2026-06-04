US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump had a hideously misogynistic response to this woman reporter and her A++ comeback had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2026

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To the Oval Office now where Donald Trump has been taking questions from the assembled White House media corps.

When we say ‘taking questions’ we obviously don’t mean he answered them, and when a woman asked a question he didn’t like, the level of outrageous misogyny on display marked a new low, even by his own subterranean standards.

In this case it was CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins and it really is quite the breath taker.

And it turned out he wasn’t finished there. Which was good – in a way – because it cued up Collins for the perfect response.

Boom!

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