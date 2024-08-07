This insight into the mind of a certain kind of little Englander just went viral again and it’s a proper crackerjack

Politics brexit

The protests going on up and down the country right now have prompted no end of interviews with certain protestors whose points they are trying to make – to put it at its most kindly – aren’t the slam-dunk they thought they were.

Like this person, for instance.

And this person!

Little englanders proving they are as thick as feck the last guy takes it pic.twitter.com/ZDIDrVdQWA — Wat_the_deuce ☘️( NEW ACCOUNT ) (@wat_thee_deuce_) August 3, 2024

And to this particular hall of fame, such as it was, we can add this person.

It’s not from the protests in the UK right now but an exchange with Novara Media in the weeks after the Brexit referendum in 2016. And it’s a classic of the genre.

make these people look ridiculous whenever possible because they simply hate to be laughed at pic.twitter.com/BvGgCGyEUa — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 6, 2024

Ooof.

And you can see more of the exchange here (the West Ham fan was listening to reporter Ash Sarkar interviewing someone else when he asked if he could interrupt to share his thoughts).

And here are just a handful of the responses it prompted.

I can’t even… I leave this here for him. pic.twitter.com/XCFLe01RFf — Beloved author of THE TRANS AGENDA! (@BelovedTrans) August 6, 2024

Its so heartwarming to see that “Schrodinger’s immigrant” is not only an American thing — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) August 6, 2024

I’m obsessed with these. Just been rotting for an indulgent hour… — Jo – got any fake crocs? (@pinkbicyclegirl) August 6, 2024

In two words …

Source @Luiseach