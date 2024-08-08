People of all generations are sharing their most Boomer complaints – 19 pretty relatable bugbears

Twitter boomers

Baby Boomers, usually just referred to as Boomers, are those born in the post-war baby boom between 1946 and 1964.

Like any group of people, they’re a diverse bunch, but they have a reputation for being technophobic, entitled and highly likely to complain to the manager.

A Twitter/X user named @em_Lazzy asked people – of any age – to tap into their inner (or outer) Boomer.

There were a lot of responses, and most of them seemed pretty reasonable. How many of these speak to the Boomer in you?

Movies are too long these days. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 5, 2024

I don't want your chatbots, I want an actual contact number I can call for support. — SageCub (@richardferaro) August 5, 2024

I miss when the internet was all weird niche personal websites, each created with the html skills of the one person behind the site (and maybe one of their friends) https://t.co/kg1Vs2kMYj — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) August 6, 2024

Wear headphones in public spaces or I HATE you to death. No headphones? SUFFER. — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) August 3, 2024

Everything should have a “checkout as guest” option. I don’t want an account and app for everything. Here’s the money to pay for the thing, here’s the address to send the thing, now leave me alone https://t.co/jmIpdrKRLn — Tom Mead (@TOMMEAD1987) August 5, 2024

I like pubs to be nice and quiet. https://t.co/matVUR6ApJ — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) August 7, 2024

I’m holding steady that leggings aren’t pants. — Claudinha (@ClaudinhaToday) August 6, 2024

Can we please have physical menu cards instead of QR codes where I don’t have to give you my phone number so that you can spam me about how your new cocktail is revolutionary every 4th day? https://t.co/aPV8uwYZ40 — Adi (@Brewkenstein) August 7, 2024

If you only have two sizes of something, they can’t be “small” and “medium”. Medium literally means in the middle. Just call it “small” and “large”.

This complaint is brought to you by @CostaCoffee ‘s iced drink selection. https://t.co/yZ7eDBIwwo — J. L. Simmonds (@MissJoSimmonds) August 7, 2024

