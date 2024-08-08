Yeee-haaaw! People have been coming up with ‘cowboy names’ for Elon Musk and these 13 get a sheriff’s badge

Twitter elon musk

There’s no doubt that Twitter/X has turned into a bit of a cesspit after been taken over by megalomaniac Space Weirdo, Elon Musk.

Thankfully, though, it hasn’t stopped its users having a bit of fun at his expense.

User DarkMSolvent posted a photo of Musk looking particularly ludicrous in a stetson hat, asking their followers to suggest what his ‘cowboy name’ would be.

What would Elon Musk’s cowboy outlaw name be? pic.twitter.com/eBvebVR4yw — @MysterySolvent2.0 (@DarkMSolvent) August 7, 2024

The results didn’t disappoint.

Wyatt Derp — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) August 7, 2024

Butch Lost Custody https://t.co/oJrhnsBvPn — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 7, 2024

The Man With No Shame. https://t.co/G93Q1Z4NDQ — Nev Fountain. (@Nevfountain) August 7, 2024

Billy the my kids hate me https://t.co/3pQwOlvgfk — Beige (@Beigerevenge) August 7, 2024

The Man With No Game https://t.co/IcookuehIn — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 7, 2024

Flopalong Ass-idy — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) August 7, 2024

Rooster Car-burn — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) August 7, 2024

Dork Holliday. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) August 7, 2024

