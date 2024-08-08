Yeee-haaaw! People have been coming up with ‘cowboy names’ for Elon Musk and these 13 get a sheriff’s badge
There’s no doubt that Twitter/X has turned into a bit of a cesspit after been taken over by megalomaniac Space Weirdo, Elon Musk.
Thankfully, though, it hasn’t stopped its users having a bit of fun at his expense.
User DarkMSolvent posted a photo of Musk looking particularly ludicrous in a stetson hat, asking their followers to suggest what his ‘cowboy name’ would be.
What would Elon Musk’s cowboy outlaw name be? pic.twitter.com/eBvebVR4yw
— @MysterySolvent2.0 (@DarkMSolvent) August 7, 2024
The results didn’t disappoint.
1.
Wyatt Derp
— Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) August 7, 2024
2.
Fanny Oakley https://t.co/XjaNSDGSbe
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 7, 2024
3.
Butch Lost Custody https://t.co/oJrhnsBvPn
— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) August 7, 2024
4.
The Man With No Shame. https://t.co/G93Q1Z4NDQ
— Nev Fountain. (@Nevfountain) August 7, 2024
5.
Billy the my kids hate me https://t.co/3pQwOlvgfk
— Beige (@Beigerevenge) August 7, 2024
6.
Cunt Eastwood https://t.co/PwkWkIn6DN
— battles (@B4TTL3S) August 8, 2024
7.
Billy the Fucking Idiot https://t.co/lY9t0kPjuP
— (@GoranGligovic) August 7, 2024
8.
Bitch Flaccidly https://t.co/eiBeWM7X55
— Gabriel (@GabrielMEAT) August 8, 2024
9.
The Man With No Game https://t.co/IcookuehIn
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 7, 2024
10.
White Twerp. https://t.co/yaO4xX9uaC
— David Quantick (@quantick) August 7, 2024
11.
Flopalong Ass-idy
— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) August 7, 2024
12.
Rooster Car-burn
— Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) August 7, 2024
13.
Dork Holliday.
— Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) August 7, 2024
Source @DarkMSolvent