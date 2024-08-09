RIP to Aussie Jack Karlson, star of the funniest, most quotable real life arrest video of all time

News Australia internet

Pour one out to a real viral legend.

Jack Karlson, who died this week aged 82, was a viral star a full decade before most of us ever got an email address.

The Australian was a small-time criminal and serial prison escaper, and footage of him being apprehended again at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane in 1991 has become the stuff of legend.

Jack Karlson, the man who had the funniest arrest ever, has died. He deserves a statue. Long live this legend.pic.twitter.com/qh0txfKEvw — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 8, 2024

Karlson may have had the right to remain silent when he was arrested that time, but, boy, did he waive that right.

As police bundled him out of the restaurant into a car, he put on the performance of a lifetime, shouting in a Shakespearean tone that would put Sir Patrick Stewart to shame:

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest! Have a look at the headlock here. See that chap over there…Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people… What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal? Ooh that’s a nice headlock, sir. Ahh yes, I see you know your judo well. And you sir, are you awaiting to receive my limp penis? How dare, get your hands off me! Tata and farewell!”

Over the years, Karlson’s epic arrest rant has gone viral several times as more generations discover it. So when news of his death came this week, people wanted to pay tribute.

1.

I’ll be having a succulent Chinese meal in his honour. https://t.co/NylDzIbeSR — Mhairi Black ️‍ (@MhairiBlack) August 8, 2024

2.

If you do nothing else today, watch this. Sound on essential https://t.co/cHVTRMe7Lm — Lee Winter – @leewinteroz (@LeeWinterOz) August 8, 2024

3.

4.

Oh to be this erudite while resisting arrest — Petro Salema ☻ (@petrosalema) August 8, 2024

5.

An outstanding show of calmness, vocabulary and awareness of his surroundings. It’s a true art piece. He wasn’t a bad painter either. All peace to you brother ✊♥️ https://t.co/wi525Bv5lM — Shokupan (@shokupanmenu) August 8, 2024

6.

This part fell me off my balcony pic.twitter.com/Atp44iXZs0 — KINGSMAN (@obai316) August 8, 2024

7.

This is how I imagine a Ron Burgundy arrest would go down. — Drew (@drewdyck) August 8, 2024

8.

“Are you ready to receive my limp penis?” “Tata and farewell.” — Forest Anda (@PunkeyPye) August 8, 2024

9.

I watch this video no less than 3 times every time it is posted. To the family of Jack Karlson you have my sincere condolences. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) August 8, 2024

10.

Start a go fund me for a statue. Hit up local Chinese takeaways to chip in. Rip legend. — Itellyawhat (@Itellyouwhatnow) August 8, 2024

11.

Reminds me so much of Oliver Reed, probably how he acted the day he died after challenging a bunch of soldiers to a drinking contest. Some men are build different. — Stormweather (@markstormweathr) August 8, 2024

12.

13.

You can get more context about his arrest and his life here:

For those who don’t understand, here is the full context pic.twitter.com/iSNWThtU2i — Omosh (@omondike_) August 8, 2024

There’s probably no better way to pay tribute to the man than this:

14.

Tata, and farewell indeed. — John Richardson (@JohnRic15257424) August 8, 2024

Tata and farewell, Jack.

Source: Twitter/X/TodayYearsOldig Image Screengrab