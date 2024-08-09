News Australia internet

RIP to Aussie Jack Karlson, star of the funniest, most quotable real life arrest video of all time

Poke Reporter. Updated August 9th, 2024

Pour one out to a real viral legend.

Jack Karlson, who died this week aged 82, was a viral star a full decade before most of us ever got an email address.

The Australian was a small-time criminal and serial prison escaper, and footage of him being apprehended again at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane in 1991 has become the stuff of legend.

Karlson may have had the right to remain silent when he was arrested that time, but, boy, did he waive that right.

As police bundled him out of the restaurant into a car, he put on the performance of a lifetime, shouting in a Shakespearean tone that would put Sir Patrick Stewart to shame:

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest! Have a look at the headlock here. See that chap over there…Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people…

What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal? Ooh that’s a nice headlock, sir. Ahh yes, I see you know your judo well. And you sir, are you awaiting to receive my limp penis? How dare, get your hands off me!

Tata and farewell!”

Over the years, Karlson’s epic arrest rant has gone viral several times as more generations discover it. So when news of his death came this week, people wanted to pay tribute.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.
You can get more context about his arrest and his life here:

There’s probably no better way to pay tribute to the man than this:

14.

Tata and farewell, Jack.

Source: Twitter/X/TodayYearsOldig Image Screengrab