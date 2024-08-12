Sport Andrew cotter olympics

Andrew Cotter just stole the Olympics closing ceremony from Tom Cruise with this hilarious and totally on-point one word response

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2024

Anyone who tuned in to the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony to watch Tom Cruise jump off the stadium roof before flying the flag to Los Angeles had a long wait. A very long wait.

That’s not to say there wasn’t plenty of entertainment, just that there were lots of long pauses in between.

But it was definitely worth the wait, just not necessarily for Tom Cruise.

No, the best bit – the very best bit – was surely the brilliant BBC commentator Andrew Cotter’s one word (one syllable, to be strictly accurate) response to this joke by Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

And it wasn’t the only memorable moment provided by Cotter and his co-commentator, Hazel Irvine.

Here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

And it was Cotter, of course, who went wildly viral during the pandemic with his videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel. In the unlikely event you don’t remember – or you want to enjoy it again – here’s just one of them!

Last word to the man himself.

No, not him!

