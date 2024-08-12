Andrew Cotter just stole the Olympics closing ceremony from Tom Cruise with this hilarious and totally on-point one word response

Sport Andrew cotter olympics

Anyone who tuned in to the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony to watch Tom Cruise jump off the stadium roof before flying the flag to Los Angeles had a long wait. A very long wait.

That’s not to say there wasn’t plenty of entertainment, just that there were lots of long pauses in between.

But it was definitely worth the wait, just not necessarily for Tom Cruise.

No, the best bit – the very best bit – was surely the brilliant BBC commentator Andrew Cotter’s one word (one syllable, to be strictly accurate) response to this joke by Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

nothing has ever been louder in this universe than Andrew Cotter’s “Ugh.” after that “Seine-sational” pun. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/cR4NhpQgCU — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

C’est magbnifique!

And it wasn’t the only memorable moment provided by Cotter and his co-commentator, Hazel Irvine.

Amazing commentary by Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine as everyone is forced to do karaoke. Andrew: “You can read those lyrics on the screen can’t you Hazel.” Hazel: “my eyes don’t seem to be working.” Andrew: “the words are la la la la la. Or in French, the the the the.” pic.twitter.com/AZQgogRHsI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

Here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

I absolutely howled with laughter! Never had more disdain been expressed in so short and utterance! — (@Alex_NFFC) August 11, 2024

Andrew Cotter should do Eurovision should Graham Norton ever stand down. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

Andrew Cotter has made this for me https://t.co/H0dilfTjt1 — Magnificent Ewa of Judgement (@EwaSR) August 11, 2024

Andrew Cotter’s begrudging translation has truly been the cherry on top of the opening and closing ceremonies — ollie cole (@ProducerOllie) August 11, 2024

also, we’ve finally captured the sound of 75000 people recoiling in unison. — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

Andrew Cotter is a national treasure, he’s just the peak of commentators with his little one liners #AndrewCotter #ClosingCeremony #Olympics #BBCSport — Lisa Patten (@LisaPatten1) August 11, 2024

Never change @MrAndrewCotter His closing ceremony coverage was worth a gold medal #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pzqHxxUtlK — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 12, 2024

And it was Cotter, of course, who went wildly viral during the pandemic with his videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel. In the unlikely event you don’t remember – or you want to enjoy it again – here’s just one of them!

Still the BEST sports commentary of all-time. pic.twitter.com/SyqEpw0QnS — Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) April 14, 2024

Last word to the man himself.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

No, not him!

Good night and goodbye to Paris. Loved the Games, but home to the dogs now. And perhaps also to buy a floating piano. pic.twitter.com/tJBUC9hj9s — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) August 12, 2024

