Andrew Cotter just stole the Olympics closing ceremony from Tom Cruise with this hilarious and totally on-point one word response
Anyone who tuned in to the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony to watch Tom Cruise jump off the stadium roof before flying the flag to Los Angeles had a long wait. A very long wait.
That’s not to say there wasn’t plenty of entertainment, just that there were lots of long pauses in between.
There's making an entrance…
Then there's Tom Cruise making an entrance! ✨#LA28 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/wOq5165Plg
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024
But it was definitely worth the wait, just not necessarily for Tom Cruise.
No, the best bit – the very best bit – was surely the brilliant BBC commentator Andrew Cotter’s one word (one syllable, to be strictly accurate) response to this joke by Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.
nothing has ever been louder in this universe than Andrew Cotter’s “Ugh.” after that “Seine-sational” pun. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/cR4NhpQgCU
— Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024
C’est magbnifique!
And it wasn’t the only memorable moment provided by Cotter and his co-commentator, Hazel Irvine.
Amazing commentary by Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine as everyone is forced to do karaoke.
Andrew: “You can read those lyrics on the screen can’t you Hazel.”
Hazel: “my eyes don’t seem to be working.”
Andrew: “the words are la la la la la. Or in French, the the the the.” pic.twitter.com/AZQgogRHsI
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024
Here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.
Screaming at Andrew Cotter reaction to the “Seine-sational games joke #ClosingCeremony #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/1EfWb1uBHO
— Alex (@alexr_241) August 11, 2024
I absolutely howled with laughter! Never had more disdain been expressed in so short and utterance!
— (@Alex_NFFC) August 11, 2024
Andrew Cotter should do Eurovision should Graham Norton ever stand down.
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024
Andrew Cotter has made this for me https://t.co/H0dilfTjt1
— Magnificent Ewa of Judgement (@EwaSR) August 11, 2024
Andrew Cotter’s begrudging translation has truly been the cherry on top of the opening and closing ceremonies
— ollie cole (@ProducerOllie) August 11, 2024
also, we’ve finally captured the sound of 75000 people recoiling in unison.
— Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024
Andrew Cotter is a national treasure, he’s just the peak of commentators with his little one liners #AndrewCotter #ClosingCeremony #Olympics #BBCSport
— Lisa Patten (@LisaPatten1) August 11, 2024
Never change @MrAndrewCotter
His closing ceremony coverage was worth a gold medal #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pzqHxxUtlK
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 12, 2024
And it was Cotter, of course, who went wildly viral during the pandemic with his videos of his dogs, Olive and Mabel. In the unlikely event you don’t remember – or you want to enjoy it again – here’s just one of them!
Still the BEST sports commentary of all-time. pic.twitter.com/SyqEpw0QnS
— Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) April 14, 2024
Last word to the man himself.
Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024
No, not him!
Good night and goodbye to Paris. Loved the Games, but home to the dogs now. And perhaps also to buy a floating piano. pic.twitter.com/tJBUC9hj9s
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) August 12, 2024
