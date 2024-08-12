Entertainment olympics Paris Olympics

46 favourite funny reactions to the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 12th, 2024

That’s it. The Olympics is over, and we’re all going to have to go back to watching whatever they put on TV when there’s no rhythmic gymnastics, pole vault or heptathlon. Sorry.

If the schedulers have any sense, they’ll make the contestants on Mastermind do star jumps instead of sitting in that black chair – just to satisfy our urge to watch other people be active.

Here’s how the top of the medals table ended up, with the USA smashing it, as usual.

It was a particularly great Olympics for USA’s women’s team.

In case you need a reminder of GB’s performance …

It was a tall order for Paris to give the Olympics a send-off that would do the amazing Games justice.

The honour of carrying the Olympic flame into the closing ceremony fell to French swimmer Léon Marchand.

At the centre of the arena was a stage in the shape of a map of the world – sort of.

If you were wondering whether it would be weird, like the Opening Ceremony, well this Golden Voyager coming to Earth to discover the Olympics probably answers that question.

Of course, Tom Cruise dropped in – literally – to take the Olympic flag to L.A., where Billy Eilish, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Dré all performed, as the Olympic rings adorned the famous Hollywood sign.

The whole – long – night was tied very entertainingly together by Andrew Cotter‘s amazing commentry.

Here’s how people reacted.

