46 favourite funny reactions to the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

That’s it. The Olympics is over, and we’re all going to have to go back to watching whatever they put on TV when there’s no rhythmic gymnastics, pole vault or heptathlon. Sorry.

If the schedulers have any sense, they’ll make the contestants on Mastermind do star jumps instead of sitting in that black chair – just to satisfy our urge to watch other people be active.

Here’s how the top of the medals table ended up, with the USA smashing it, as usual.

The final medal table of the 2024 Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/oPSEjcVtNQ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 11, 2024

It was a particularly great Olympics for USA’s women’s team.

The U.S. women's 26 gold medals are the MOST by a women's team in a single Olympics pic.twitter.com/FCIjxpWazo — ESPN (@espn) August 11, 2024

In case you need a reminder of GB’s performance …

Here is the montage BBC Sport aired at the end of their Olympics coverage. pic.twitter.com/wgs7Pjc5PK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

It was a tall order for Paris to give the Olympics a send-off that would do the amazing Games justice.

As we begin the Closing Ceremony, we say “Merci Paris”! A magical city! A magical Olympic Games! ✨#Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/xZUcUswYq2 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

The honour of carrying the Olympic flame into the closing ceremony fell to French swimmer Léon Marchand.

Leon Marchand chosen to retrieve the Olympic flame for the closing ceremony of #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kTJd2sgJVW — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) August 11, 2024

At the centre of the arena was a stage in the shape of a map of the world – sort of.

"OH! It's a map!" the entire living room says at the same time after debating if it was a horse, chess pieces, a Star Trek Diorama or slices of pie competing in the fencing. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/srY9vfPyqE — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

If you were wondering whether it would be weird, like the Opening Ceremony, well this Golden Voyager coming to Earth to discover the Olympics probably answers that question.

A Golden Voyager lands in a world that is deserted and mysterious, ready to explore. #Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Gr6Z4u7iyb — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

Of course, Tom Cruise dropped in – literally – to take the Olympic flag to L.A., where Billy Eilish, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Dré all performed, as the Olympic rings adorned the famous Hollywood sign.

but they were, all of them, deceived, for another three rings were made for the Hollywood sign pic.twitter.com/SB1SvdqEfL — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 12, 2024

The whole – long – night was tied very entertainingly together by Andrew Cotter‘s amazing commentry.

Amazing commentary by Andrew Cotter and Hazel Irvine as everyone is forced to do karaoke. Andrew: “You can read those lyrics on the screen can’t you Hazel.” Hazel: “my eyes don’t seem to be working.” Andrew: “the words are la la la la la. Or in French, the the the the.” pic.twitter.com/AZQgogRHsI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

Here’s how people reacted.

Taking a long stroll with an old flame is a pretty french thing to do. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 11, 2024

We will always have Paris — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) August 11, 2024

When you order Daft Punk from Teemu#ClosingCeremony #Parigi2024 pic.twitter.com/oNJJbVwiiI — The Half Moon Putney (@HalfmoonPutney) August 11, 2024

everything about this stage feels like it's been designed to injure as many elite athletes as possible #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Qn3VqOZ20V — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

can't *wait* to hear what the evangelicals have to say about Bee-sus Christ Superstars over here. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/NuUlvMmJDv — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

The real tragedy here is that Sebastian Coe has no idea he’s about to be sacrificed in a giant wicker Phryge. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 11, 2024

Closing ceremony director “We’re going to spend an hour and a half putting some rings together” French Olympic organisers “it needs a narrative” Closing ceremony director “fine, there’s a space wasp” — Rick Harwood (@rickharwood) August 11, 2024

Can’t believe that tomorrow we’re meant to wake up and there will be no Olympics all day. How can this possibly be acceptable — ⛷️ (@stokaljona) August 11, 2024

Always love the #closingceremony tradition of seeing the athletes recording everything on their phone when they are literally on television. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

the nationalism leaving my body after the olympics pic.twitter.com/krMwOLnJDM — manny (@mannyfidel) August 11, 2024

"We want you to play the piano at the #ClosingCeremony"

"No problem"

"But the piano is going to be floating and you're going to be floating and you'll be in the middle of a fever dream/nightmare" — Ema (@_Ema_W_) August 11, 2024

France: "This was nice let's do some art and some weird stuff to close the show and it'll be nice" America: "STAR SPANGLED BANNER. TOM CRUISE. GUITARS. MOTORBIKES. RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS" — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) August 11, 2024

CRUISE! That’s how he enters any normal building tbf — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) August 11, 2024

me trying to fold a fitted sheet. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/PRXERCGo7U — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

Did he know how far the walk was when he agreed to do it? #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/gdcjTpLAgp — Lynn Kelly (@LynnKellyWigan) August 11, 2024

Imagine the unsub rates today and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qIYWfJ4CHU — Mike McLoughlin (@zuroph) August 11, 2024

it took me longer than I'd like to admit to realise that that was the letter A and not a pair of trousers. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/MjjYEkhG34 — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

It’s probably the takeaway talking, but pretty sure this golden voyager is going to figure in my nightmares for the next four years. #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/5BlWXPiqQg — Kate Crowther (@Kate_Travels) August 11, 2024

big fan of the #ClosingCeremony starting with Marchand seemingly causing an apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/tGip6yzOGQ — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Reviews) August 11, 2024

