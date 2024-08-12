The BBC’s magnificent Olympics closing montage had everyone welling up and it’s a proper gold medal winner

Sport BBC olympics

If there’s one thing the BBC’s good at – well, the BBC’s good at lots of things, obviously – but if there’s one thing the BBC’s really good at, it’s a closing montage to a big sporting event.

And their farewell to the Paris Olympics on Sunday night was right up there with the very best and had people cheering and crying at the same time.

Here is the montage BBC Sport aired at the end of their Olympics coverage. pic.twitter.com/wgs7Pjc5PK — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024

Gold medal winner? We reckon.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Ending on the close up of Keely taking it in and tearing up sent me sobbing holy shit — zen ‍ (@trynothingy) August 11, 2024

Awesome. Some truly fine work ❤️ https://t.co/6kettczikC — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 11, 2024

Luckily I don’t care about Great Britain. Because otherwise, watching the BBC montage at the end of #Paris2024 , I would be rolling on the floor in tears. Bullshit.

I am sobbing on the sofa as the emotional wanker I am. What a majestic piece of art pic.twitter.com/jGg1YBq1Lw — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 11, 2024

Oh gosh. A work of art https://t.co/5WnTHEgmew — Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) August 11, 2024

Sobbing!! A job well done! — Lydgsquidge (@LydgSquidge) August 11, 2024

The BBC is brilliant in many ways, but boy oh boy do they excel at emotional montages — William (@williamchapple1) August 11, 2024

I’m not crying! You’re crying! — Kate Seidel (@WainSeid) August 11, 2024

The BBC are the gold standard in montage creation. — Eastwood Red (@eastwoodred86) August 11, 2024

It was great! Hits you right in the feels. It was Tom saying he could go for 2024 that got me. Like yes kid! You did that! You did it again! If only younger him could see him now. And Keely. Best win of the entire games in my book. Brilliant stuff! Very said it’s over — Kat (@sewissupremacy) August 11, 2024

And credit where it’s due!

To conclude …

Ahhh you are so good at these @BBCSport , thank you for capturing the moments and the memories https://t.co/pc8E0Bt7om — Mishal Husain (@MishalHusain) August 11, 2024

