The BBC’s magnificent Olympics closing montage had everyone welling up and it’s a proper gold medal winner
If there’s one thing the BBC’s good at – well, the BBC’s good at lots of things, obviously – but if there’s one thing the BBC’s really good at, it’s a closing montage to a big sporting event.
And their farewell to the Paris Olympics on Sunday night was right up there with the very best and had people cheering and crying at the same time.
Here is the montage BBC Sport aired at the end of their Olympics coverage. pic.twitter.com/wgs7Pjc5PK
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 11, 2024
Gold medal winner? We reckon.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Oh my, this is perfect- tearful and joyful. #proudofthebbc https://t.co/6aixhlTrUU
— Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) August 12, 2024
Ending on the close up of Keely taking it in and tearing up sent me sobbing holy shit
— zen (@trynothingy) August 11, 2024
Awesome. Some truly fine work ❤️ https://t.co/6kettczikC
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 11, 2024
Luckily I don’t care about Great Britain.
Because otherwise, watching the BBC montage at the end of #Paris2024 , I would be rolling on the floor in tears.
Bullshit.
I am sobbing on the sofa as the emotional wanker I am.
What a majestic piece of art pic.twitter.com/jGg1YBq1Lw
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 11, 2024
Oh gosh. A work of art https://t.co/5WnTHEgmew
— Michelle Owen (@MichelleOwen7) August 11, 2024
Sobbing!! A job well done!
— Lydgsquidge (@LydgSquidge) August 11, 2024
The BBC is brilliant in many ways, but boy oh boy do they excel at emotional montages
— William (@williamchapple1) August 11, 2024
I’m not crying! You’re crying!
— Kate Seidel (@WainSeid) August 11, 2024
The BBC are the gold standard in montage creation.
— Eastwood Red (@eastwoodred86) August 11, 2024
It was great! Hits you right in the feels.
It was Tom saying he could go for 2024 that got me.
Like yes kid! You did that! You did it again! If only younger him could see him now.
And Keely. Best win of the entire games in my book.
Brilliant stuff! Very said it’s over
— Kat (@sewissupremacy) August 11, 2024
And credit where it’s due!
Pleasure cutting this with @editor_drs. Olympic closing montage #BBCOlympics #Paris2024 https://t.co/vZKyMKNDPu
— Alex Ewing (@alexewing_) August 11, 2024
To conclude …
Ahhh you are so good at these @BBCSport , thank you for capturing the moments and the memories https://t.co/pc8E0Bt7om
— Mishal Husain (@MishalHusain) August 11, 2024
READ MORE
Andrew Cotter just stole the Olympics closing ceremony from Tom Cruise with this hilarious and totally on-point one word response