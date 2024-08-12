Sport BBC olympics

The BBC’s magnificent Olympics closing montage had everyone welling up and it’s a proper gold medal winner

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2024

If there’s one thing the BBC’s good at – well, the BBC’s good at lots of things, obviously – but if there’s one thing the BBC’s really good at, it’s a closing montage to a big sporting event.

And their farewell to the Paris Olympics on Sunday night was right up there with the very best and had people cheering and crying at the same time.

Gold medal winner? We reckon.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And credit where it’s due!

To conclude …

Source BBC Sport H/T @scottygb