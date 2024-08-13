News olympics

Andy Murray had the best reaction to a poll finding 1 in 4 Brits think they could be Olympians in 2028 if they train from now

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 13th, 2024

If you’re one of the people getting up each day feeling like there’s a hole in your life where beach volleyball, artistic gymnastics or synchronised diving ought to be, we get it. The Paris Olympics may be over but we haven’t all come down from the high.

YouGov’s thoughts have already turned to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, and specifically whether the UK public appreciates how difficult it is to become an Olympian. We’re going to go with ‘No’.

To put this under the microscope, 6% think they could line up alongside Noah Lyles, 7% would challenge rowing champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant, and 4% fancy their chances against Alex Yee.

At slightly more than a quarter, that’s at least one in four people just swanning around thinking “I could be an elite athlete but I simply can’t be bothered.” Bold of them.

Here’s how people reacted.

Andy Murray, who clearly knows how long and how much work it actually takes to become an Olympian, had a penny drop moment.

One person chanced his arm.

Andy wasn’t the only Olympian to weigh in. Four-time Gold medal-winning sprinter Michael Johnson cut to the heart of it.

Got to go. Need to learn Badminton ASAP.

