Donald Trump did an interview with Elon Musk but all people could talk about was whether his teeth just fell out

Donald Trump did an interview with Elon Musk over on Twitter and it went just about as well as you’d imagine it would.

Which is to say it was delayed by a massive tech fail, sorry, cyber attack, and then anything Trump had to say – which wasn’t much – was lost in speculation over whether Trump’s teeth had just fallen out (or if he’d forgotten to put them in).

Because the former president appeared to have developed something of a lisp and it was all anyone could talk about. Nothing unusual about a lisp, obviously, just that it appeared to basically appear overnight.

Here’s what it sounded like …

Trump sounds like he has a lisp pic.twitter.com/3C8fhUmfdE — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 13, 2024

… and what people were saying about it.

1.

2.

it sounds like Trump is talking without his dentures in lol — america’s lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) August 13, 2024

3.

HIS DENTURES ARE SLIPPING OUT OF HIS MOUTH!! HE SOUNDS LIKE SYLVESTER THE CAT!!! pic.twitter.com/GNUSuYKJFS — FriendlyKozak (@KvotheTheArcane) August 13, 2024

4.

5.

This is Daffy Duck level lisping… somebody please do a wellness check on this man pic.twitter.com/5yQBXttNHv — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) August 13, 2024

6.

Trump either suddenly developed a lisp or is slurring his words. Elon remains the least charismatic man on earth. Things are going great. — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) August 13, 2024

7.

Trump is slurring so badly. My God dude secure your dentures before audio interviews. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 13, 2024

8.

I cannot believe Trump’s campaign let him do that entire interview without his teeth in. That’s all anyone is talking about, the old man lisp heard round the world! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 13, 2024

9.

Why does Trump sound like he’s got no teeth in his mouth? Wth I’ve never heard him like this. pic.twitter.com/hidgc4f2Ou — Ref Bump Sports (@RefBumpSports) August 13, 2024

10.

Trump has no teeth! pic.twitter.com/ZylsHvufkm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 13, 2024

11.

I thought people were exaggerating his problems enunciating but this is insane, he’s really struggling. Is this a dentures/veneers issue? It sounds like somebody talking after getting their wisdom teeth out pic.twitter.com/3bOK64B5cu — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) August 13, 2024

Whatever the truth, it took some people back to this from a few years back.

I honest had no clue Trump had dentures and can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/1QZfdhRmRI — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) December 6, 2017

Other people suggested it was something to do with the microphones, or Musk’s tech. Or something else.

The radical left is DDOSing Mr. Trump to make it sound like his dentures are loose — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 13, 2024

Well played, @pattymo. Who knows anything anymore?

