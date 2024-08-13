US donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump did an interview with Elon Musk but all people could talk about was whether his teeth just fell out

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2024

Donald Trump did an interview with Elon Musk over on Twitter and it went just about as well as you’d imagine it would.

Which is to say it was delayed by a massive tech fail, sorry, cyber attack, and then anything Trump had to say – which wasn’t much – was lost in speculation over whether Trump’s teeth had just fallen out (or if he’d forgotten to put them in).

Because the former president appeared to have developed something of a lisp and it was all anyone could talk about. Nothing unusual about a lisp, obviously, just that it appeared to basically appear overnight.

Here’s what it sounded like …

… and what people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Whatever the truth, it took some people back to this from a few years back.

Other people suggested it was something to do with the microphones, or Musk’s tech. Or something else.

Well played, @pattymo. Who knows anything anymore?

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s tale of how he warned Vladimir Putin over Ukraine is already off the scale and then comes the payoff