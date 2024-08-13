Donald Trump’s tale of how he warned Vladimir Putin over Ukraine is already off the scale and then comes the payoff

US donald trump elon musk vladimir putin

As you will probably have seen elsewhere, Donald Trump has done an interview with Elon Musk over on Twitter which took a while to get going, by all accounts, due to an unfortunate tech fail which Musk blamed on a cyber attack. Well, maybe.

Every techie all week has been saying: “There is no way Spaces doesn’t fall over with this volume.” But no. Apparently, it’s an “attack”. pic.twitter.com/H4UufSgody — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 13, 2024

The pair’s exchange was memorable for a number of reasons, and not in a good way.

And surely none of them was more bizarre than this, Trump’s recollection of the exchange he had with Russian president Vladimir Putin warning him not to invade Ukraine.

It’s already off the scale … and then comes the payoff.

AUDIO Trump on what he said to Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine: “I said to Vladimir Putin, ‘Don’t do it. You can’t do it, Vladimir. If you do it, it’s going to be a bad day. You cannot do it.’ And I told him what I’d do. And he said, ‘No way,’ and I said, ‘Way.'” pic.twitter.com/4VjPnFkl6i — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 13, 2024

But if you’d rather cut to the chase …

“He said no way, i said way”-Donald Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/M2Lilf954S — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 13, 2024

And naturally there were a lot – an awful lot – of people saying things like this.

So, basically Donald Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin about the invasion of Ukraine was a scene out of Wayne’s World. Also file this under “Things that never happened.” Trump never talked with Vladimir Putin about this. If so, where is the readout? pic.twitter.com/QJpwlosyYF — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 13, 2024

️ Ah, Trump’s words dance like a duel at dawn, sharp and direct, don’t you see? In the cosmic chessboard of geopolitics, his exchange with Putin wasn’t just a conversation—it was a confrontation of wills. “Don’t do it,” he warned, with a gravitas that echoed across the vastness… — L. Ron Hubbard (Parody) (@FakeLRonHubbard) August 13, 2024

And then he backed down and I was like: pic.twitter.com/rgUEfhdbow — Amber Watson Tardiff (@AmberWTardiff) August 13, 2024

this part had me in tears — rory (@roryrune) August 13, 2024

Submit this for a Nobel — 23 (@aipattern) August 13, 2024

If Trump wasn’t a presidential candidate he’d be among the weirdest, most entertaining old shit sacks with his constant stream of lies and failing memory. — WorldsMostTremendousFelon (@afeastofpuns) August 13, 2024

And then they shared a big glass bong… pic.twitter.com/ba8eW0ukBN — Silence Dogood (@sciencebamf) August 13, 2024

Source @yashar