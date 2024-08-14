Liz Truss didn’t think this Led by Donkeys lettuce banner was funny, but the internet begged to differ

Politics Led By Donkeys Liz Truss

Less than two months after catching out Nigel Farage by unveiling a ‘message from Putin’ as he gave a talk, campaign group Led By Donkeys have pulled a similar stunt with Liz Truss, and she really didn’t take it well.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

They also posted this beautiful shot of the moment the book promotion event took a turn.

Liz Truss is on a pro-Trump speaking tour. So we dropped a strategically-positioned remote-controlled lettuce banner pic.twitter.com/VH5244u9Jc — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

The mockery must have been visible from space.

Liz lasted longer than she did as prime minister! — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 13, 2024

Ohhh it is, Liz. It is. https://t.co/aNNpHv9P8R — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 13, 2024

poor old Liz Truss getting lettuce bombed live on stage pic.twitter.com/mr6EhTGINk — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) August 13, 2024

"That's not funny" yet another lie she's told us ‍ — ClaretChez1992 (@francescalynn23) August 13, 2024

One of the greatest jokes of our time (pictured with a lettuce) https://t.co/gHRnJPsfw4 — Will Sebag-Montefiore | Edinburgh Fringe (@wsebag) August 13, 2024

There is trolling then there is this. An academy award level trolling. Take a bow lads https://t.co/DD8M3OLpYC — Andrée Murphy (@andreemurphy) August 13, 2024

No Liz, it is funny. Made even more so by you being dressed like a lettuce. https://t.co/TSz6SGVsow — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) August 14, 2024

Liz Truss ambushed by violent misogynists Led By Donkeys.

Is there no respect for national heroes any more?

These saboteurs must be arrested quickly by the police & given long prison sentences!

It seems Liz was so shocked she might have trickled down.pic.twitter.com/5mbWqZd3kT — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 13, 2024

She refused to romaine https://t.co/G1Hmz97zyq — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) August 13, 2024

‘When you go well you send back

A Lettuce from America’ Liz Truss gets a truth bomb delivered during her current ‘I ❤️ Donald Trump’ 2024 tour https://t.co/FoB8U9JeJ5 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) August 13, 2024

Led By Donkeys never let us down Another falling sign, this time for Truss on her pro-Trump tour Lettuce all have a giggle https://t.co/tYXGVa8b72 — Clifford (@holte) August 13, 2024

hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/ccJLGYNaoh — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) August 14, 2024

"That's not funny" says Liz Truss, proving once again how utterly out of touch she is with public opinion. pic.twitter.com/ToxTUVbrcq — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 14, 2024

If anyone wanted to feel slightly better about how their fringe shows are going https://t.co/O2miRseIyj — Will Sebag-Montefiore | Edinburgh Fringe (@wsebag) August 13, 2024

Truss gets a lettuce banner lowered behind her.

Good.

There can be no peace for these vandals.

You dont get to fuck everyone's mortages and livelihoods and just swan off on your shitty speaking tour. pic.twitter.com/k3LNfhwIxt — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) August 14, 2024

This video of a pro-Trump discussion with Liz Truss being interrupted by a banner from @ByDonkeys is comedy gold. The timing (“It’s the economy stupid”). The reaction (“That’s not funny”). The lettuce coloured dress. The tragic applause from 3 people. pic.twitter.com/ghnhzPvFYV — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 13, 2024

Hal Cruttenden has the measure of the former PM.

I think it's the complete lack of a sense of humour about herself that makes Truss such a prize fool. https://t.co/HoJkCANvWz — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) August 14, 2024

Farrukh really nailed the irony.

Left: Liz Truss advocating for free speech Right: Liz Truss getting upset at free speech Background: Liz Truss was speaking at a pro Trump event when Led By Donkeys lowered a screen showing a lettuce with the text "I crashed the economy." She then says, "That's not funny" and… pic.twitter.com/grqP50NTmH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 14, 2024

Source Led By Donkeys Image Screengrab