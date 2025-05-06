Reform UK voters were furious at this analysis of people who voted for Nigel Farage and their responses speak volumes

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

No-one knows more about elections – and we really do mean no-one – than the estimable Sir John Curtice, Professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde.

So it was always going to be interesting to read what the good prof made of last week’s local elections in which Reform UK made sweeping gains at the expense of the Conservatives (mostly) and Labour.

You can read all about it on the BBC website and here is one of many interesting headlines, highlighted by @franceshinde over on Twitter.

Analysis of the English local elections by Sir John Curtice: “support for Reform averaged 43% in wards where more than half of adults have few, if any, educational qualifications. In contrast, it polled just 19% where more than two in five have a degree.” — Frances Hinde (@franceshinde) May 4, 2025

And we mention it not only because it’s illuminating by itself, but also because of the many responses it prompted surely shone an even brighter light.

Just the facts as shared by one of the most experienced and well-respected political analysts of his generation, surely?

Not if you’re a Reform UK supporter they’re not.

1.

A fantastic example of a champagne Libertard looking down their noses at the decent, hard working, tax paying men & women who have dared to give voice to the unbelievable shit show going on in their country under Labour. — Driftwood (@buc97552) May 5, 2025

2.

Yes, good idea. Let’s call voters who vote who the wrong way stupid knuckle-dragging Neanderthals. Worked really well for the EU referendum didn’t it? — Free-born Englishman by grace of God (@an50233675) May 5, 2025

3.

How are your welding skills love? You tragic fucking snob. Its Brexit all over again. — Skipster (@FarRightSkip) May 5, 2025

4.

Oh look, it’s another snobbish twat lecturing the plebs on how to vote. I voted for BREXIT and Reform, and I have an honours degree in Physics from a Russell Group university. So shove that in your pipe and smoke it, you pompous tit. — Sussex Chap (@AdmiralFishnose) May 5, 2025

5.

In other words, people indoctrinated by the establishment usually vote for the establishment. — Steve Holland (@Xsteveholl) May 5, 2025

6.