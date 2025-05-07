Mark Carney’s hilariously expressive face told the full story of Trump’s wild ramblings – 17 favourite reactions

US canada donald trump mark carney

Uness your MAGA hat is jammed so hard onto your head that it’s cutting off the blood supply, you’ll probably agree that Mark Carney came out of his Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump with an air of triumphant statesmanship, having told the US President where to shove his 51st state – although in a much more polite fashion, because he’s Canadian.

THIS is why Canadians chose Mark Carney. A smooth, diplomatic matador who can handle the bumbling bull with finesse, while at the same time making it CLEAR that, "Canada is not for sale".#LeadershipMatters ✅ pic.twitter.com/gcLHNT84wK — Fun Tom (@funtomvids) May 6, 2025

But we still feel for him for obvious reasons. Trump’s attitude was foreshadowed by his compulsive social media use.

Trump trashing Canada as Mark Carney is about to pull up to the White House smh….he should turn around….this is gonna be clown show pic.twitter.com/BSQ0GWdSkt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 6, 2025

He had to fact-check the President again, when he repeated his ridiculous claim that the US subsidises Canada to the tune of $200 billion.

President Trump, "We don't do much business with Canada" PM Mark Carney, "Canada is the largest client of the United States" Trump fact-checked in real time pic.twitter.com/xudjoXsaGT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 6, 2025

A lot of people spotted the expression on Mr. Carney’s face, which spoke volumes when he heard Trump’s assessment of the US-Canada trading relationship.

WOW! Look at Mark Carney's facial expression when Trump says we don't do much business with Canada. pic.twitter.com/dEjWT50c4l — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 6, 2025

As well as this sceptical response to another Trump claim.

Trump: I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him pic.twitter.com/zEvuuRlrfp — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2025

People loved Mark Carney’s unspoken comments as much as his spoken ones.

1.

2.

Holy shit. Mark Carney’s brain just rebooted on live tv after Trump’s stupid comment that we don't do much business with Canada. Canada is the largest importer of U.S. goods. Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/9KuBFVZsnD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 6, 2025

3.

The restraint from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in listening to Donald Trump whine and lie is incredible. I wouldn't have stayed in my seat if I were him. His face says it all though. pic.twitter.com/bSOssQ8pEr — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2025

4.

Mark Carneys face as he attempts to have an adult conversation with Trump is PRICELESS! pic.twitter.com/ZR0D779wM9 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) May 6, 2025

5.

Mark Carney's face when Trump starts babbling about how beautiful it would be w/o a border. pic.twitter.com/qxrvSAA3SN — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) May 6, 2025

6.

Carney schooled Trump who claimed we don’t do much business with Canada.

Carney- “Canadians' view on this is not going to change on the 51st state. Secondly, we are the largest client of the US.”

Trump is unprepared, dementia ridden & naturally stupidpic.twitter.com/8NgeZ3eFQ8 — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 6, 2025

7.

Mark Carney certainly shows a lot of restraint. pic.twitter.com/KlQgpt6j2v — Mark Marissen (@marissenmark) May 6, 2025

8.

Mark Carney's "Sure, Jan" expression says it all pic.twitter.com/FWNz3Lb97h — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) May 6, 2025

9.