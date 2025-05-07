US canada donald trump mark carney

Mark Carney’s hilariously expressive face told the full story of Trump’s wild ramblings – 17 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 7th, 2025

Uness your MAGA hat is jammed so hard onto your head that it’s cutting off the blood supply, you’ll probably agree that Mark Carney came out of his Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump with an air of triumphant statesmanship, having told the US President where to shove his 51st state – although in a much more polite fashion, because he’s Canadian.

But we still feel for him for obvious reasons. Trump’s attitude was foreshadowed by his compulsive social media use.

He had to fact-check the President again, when he repeated his ridiculous claim that the US subsidises Canada to the tune of $200 billion.

A lot of people spotted the expression on Mr. Carney’s face, which spoke volumes when he heard Trump’s assessment of the US-Canada trading relationship.

As well as this sceptical response to another Trump claim.

People loved Mark Carney’s unspoken comments as much as his spoken ones.

