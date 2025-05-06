US donald trump pope

Donald Trump was called out over his Pope joke that blew up in his face and his response tells you all you need to know about the man

John Plunkett. Updated May 6th, 2025

Donald Trump joked a few days back that he’d make a good Pope in the wake of the death of Pope Francis and thought he’d take the gag – such as it was – up a few more levels by sharing an AI image of the president dressed like this.

Not only that, it was subsequently shared by the White House official Twitter account, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations that he was ‘mocking’ Catholics and displaying ‘pathological megalomania’.

To which you might be tempted to reply, tell us something we don’t know.

So it was only natural that a reporter should ask Trump about the controversy and his response was as infuriating as it was predictable as it was entirely characteristic of the man.

Not like Trump not to know what’s going on, right? And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

