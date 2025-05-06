Donald Trump was called out over his Pope joke that blew up in his face and his response tells you all you need to know about the man

US donald trump pope

Donald Trump joked a few days back that he’d make a good Pope in the wake of the death of Pope Francis and thought he’d take the gag – such as it was – up a few more levels by sharing an AI image of the president dressed like this.

From Donald Trump Truth Social 05/02/25 10:29 PM pic.twitter.com/6BmCkSY1Q8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 3, 2025

Not only that, it was subsequently shared by the White House official Twitter account, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations that he was ‘mocking’ Catholics and displaying ‘pathological megalomania’.

To which you might be tempted to reply, tell us something we don’t know.

So it was only natural that a reporter should ask Trump about the controversy and his response was as infuriating as it was predictable as it was entirely characteristic of the man.

FOX NEWS: Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like the Pope TRUMP: You mean they can’t take a joke? You don’t mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Maybe it was AI. pic.twitter.com/6dvyhGTLHQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2025

Not like Trump not to know what’s going on, right? And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

So it’s a joke, and Catholics can’t take a joke, but it’s also fake news, which Catholics loved, but he doesn’t know what you’re talking about. https://t.co/taMIX5FRyb — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 5, 2025

He knows nothing about it, but it was sent from his accounts. Why can’t he ever take responsibility for anything? He’s such a weak fool. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 5, 2025

To be clear: As the reporter notes, not only did many Catholics respond negatively to the image Trump (and the White House) shared of himself as pope, but among those Catholics were multiple Bishop and a Cardinal *Trump himself has endorsed to become pope.* https://t.co/DjEgxtG6rn — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) May 5, 2025

Blames AI. Says Catholics loved it. Denies involvement. Posted from the White House account. Trump’s holy trinity: lie, deflect, gaslight. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 5, 2025

“I know nothing about it,” “The Catholics loved it,” “They can’t take a joke,” “I just saw it last night,” “I had nothing to do with it,” “My wife loved it,” “I have no idea where it came from,” “Maybe it was AI.” He covered all of his bases on this puppy. https://t.co/gq1osdsps7 — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) May 5, 2025

“I had nothing to do with it”… Except he posted it on his Truth Social account. — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ (@JustTheFacts_68) May 5, 2025

