Mark Carney told Trump in no uncertain terms that Canada’s not for sale, and the internet was very much here for it

US canada donald trump mark carney

After Trump’s anti-Canada rhetoric and threats helped turn around a Conservative lead in the polls to win Mark Carney a snap election and the Canadian premiership, the prospect of the two leaders meeting had been one the world was watching closely.

When the day came, on Tuesday, Donald Trump showed how classy he isn’t, even before Mr Carney had set foot in the blinged-up Oval Office.

Trump trashing Canada as Mark Carney is about to pull up to the White House smh….he should turn around….this is gonna be clown show pic.twitter.com/BSQ0GWdSkt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 6, 2025

Those with an eye on North American politics had high hopes that the diplomatic but direct Canadian PM would address the 51st state nonsense recently peddled by his orange southern neighbour.

JUST NOW: Newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Caney, just landed in the United States to visit and personally tell Donald Trump to STFU about Canada being a 51st state… pic.twitter.com/GEPC1mRPCW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 5, 2025

They weren’t disappointed.

Carney to Trump: "There are some places that are never for sale … having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, it's not for sale. It won't be for sale ever." pic.twitter.com/B9zVjwGPa7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2025

The internet gave a virtual cheer and a lot of delighted feedback. It’s occasionally NSFW. Very NSFW.

1.

In a bold declaration, Canada’s newly elect prime minister Mark Carney told Trump right to his face in the Oval Office that “Canada is not for sale, won't be for sale ever.” Trump replied, “never say never.” Trump is an embarrassment on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/pbMpMCVpb2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 6, 2025

2.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, just told Donald Trump to his face that Canada will never be a part of the U.S. Donald Trump is getting humiliated again. pic.twitter.com/J5aRK5t6ZX — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) May 6, 2025

3.

The look on his face when Carney told him no was priceless. Love this for Donald. pic.twitter.com/XLNJo2PIHg — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2025

4.

We know exactly how you feel, Carney. pic.twitter.com/2UJTLWFbG9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 6, 2025

5.

Trump met the new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney today, and spent the whole damn press conference talking about how Canada should become part of America. Read the room, dipshit — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 6, 2025

6.

All Americans should be forced to watch this Trump press conference with Canadian PM Carney so they can see once and for all that they elected an absolute fucking moron. Trump supporters: he’s stupid. I know you don’t believe it, but he really is. — The Civil Liberal (@cfthepodcast) May 6, 2025

7.

Hey Fuckface,

What part of PM Mark Carney saying “Canada is not for sale” don’t you understand? NO MEANS NO, you fucking rapist.

pic.twitter.com/gvbmii0npz — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) May 6, 2025

8.

The only functioning brain in that room belongs to Carney

They're all sitting there not knowing what's going on — nurseybird (@nurseybird1) May 6, 2025

9.

Look at Carney's body language, he can't wait to tell him to fu*k off. pic.twitter.com/zvlM29W7j7 — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) May 6, 2025

10.

In no uncertain terms, in front of the entire world, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney bitchslapped Trump regarding his desire to make Canada the 51st state: "… it's not for sale. It won't be for sale ever." pic.twitter.com/0R0tLci40U — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 6, 2025

11.