Pete Hegseth declared a ‘less generals, more GIs’ policy for the American military and the entirety of the internet responded as one

The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, currently locked in a desperate race to the bottom with Robert F Kennedy Jr and Pam Bondi to be the least impressive of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, has been thinking long and hard about the American military’s top brass.

And Hegseth’s conclusion would appear to be that there are too many of them. So much so that he went on Twitter to announce his big new idea – ‘less generals, more GIs’.

Introducing the “Less Generals More GIs Policy.” pic.twitter.com/bQLRL2MqSC — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) May 5, 2025

And we mention it because basically the entire internet – well, not the entire internet, but a pretty god darned big bit – all said pretty much exactly the same thing.

It was already entertaining enough, but so much more so thinking how irritated he will be by it.

The word you’re looking for is “fewer” https://t.co/kVXYR5amX4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2025

skipped English class https://t.co/QIBbirPISh — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 6, 2025

Oh my god it’s Fewer. https://t.co/9CFO8mLAeb — Alex Morey (@1AMorey) May 5, 2025

It's "fewer" generals. Generals are a countable noun https://t.co/0YW4CP8F6f — Edward Lemon (@EdwardLemon3) May 6, 2025

Wasn’t there an EO making English the official language? https://t.co/IrwkbnTMul — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 6, 2025

Come on, man – it's "fewer generals," not "less generals." https://t.co/w6iPy8JUcL — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 6, 2025

Word choice aside, this is vapid. A bunch of simplistic empty words that explains nothing and provides no actual rationale. If there is a sound reason to do this, fine. But nothing Hegseth says provides any reason whatsoever. He's a dolt. And then there's his word choice. https://t.co/tZPPzpsGiN — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) May 6, 2025

And also this.

You did a 2 camera shoot in your office in makeup without a jacket to announce your cool ass plan with the bro name. You don't suppose that maybe we have more generals and headquarters today because warfare is more complex than it was in 1944 maybe? I know that would mean logic… — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 5, 2025

And finally …

Hate to be that person, but… *Fewer Generals — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) May 5, 2025

