Pete Hegseth declared a ‘less generals, more GIs’ policy for the American military and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated May 6th, 2025

The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, currently locked in a desperate race to the bottom with Robert F Kennedy Jr and Pam Bondi to be the least impressive of Donald Trump’s Cabinet, has been thinking long and hard about the American military’s top brass.

And Hegseth’s conclusion would appear to be that there are too many of them. So much so that he went on Twitter to announce his big new idea – ‘less generals, more GIs’.

And we mention it because basically the entire internet – well, not the entire internet, but a pretty god darned big bit – all said pretty much exactly the same thing.

It was already entertaining enough, but so much more so thinking how irritated he will be by it.

And also this.

And finally …

