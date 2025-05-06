Science elon musk Fox News Jesse watters

Elon Musk properly shocked Jesse Watters with his apocalyptic revelation and we don’t know which one is the bigger plank

John Plunkett. Updated May 6th, 2025

Elon Musk in conversation with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters isn’t something that we’d ordinarily steer your way but there was something about this particular exchange which really – really – got us hollering into next week.

It’s Musk explaining to Watters that the Sun, like all stars, will eventually run out of energy, a day which won’t be good for the people of Earth (or whoever/whatever is inhabiting it by then).

It turns out this was breaking news to big brain Watters and it’s quite the watch.

We still don’t know which one is the bigger plank – Musk for thinking that this is a reason for urgency (or that moving to Mars will make us any safer) or Watters for not already knowing this.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2