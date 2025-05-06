Elon Musk properly shocked Jesse Watters with his apocalyptic revelation and we don’t know which one is the bigger plank

Science elon musk Fox News Jesse watters

Elon Musk in conversation with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters isn’t something that we’d ordinarily steer your way but there was something about this particular exchange which really – really – got us hollering into next week.

It’s Musk explaining to Watters that the Sun, like all stars, will eventually run out of energy, a day which won’t be good for the people of Earth (or whoever/whatever is inhabiting it by then).

It turns out this was breaking news to big brain Watters and it’s quite the watch.

Musk: And eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun. It’s gradually expanding, we do at some point have to be multi-planetary civilization because Earth will be incinerated… pic.twitter.com/gMrW39tiBf — Acyn (@Acyn) May 6, 2025

We still don’t know which one is the bigger plank – Musk for thinking that this is a reason for urgency (or that moving to Mars will make us any safer) or Watters for not already knowing this.

And these people surely said it best.

Should we worry about that 100 million years from now? There are more pressing issues. Thank you. — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) May 6, 2025

These sorts of observations blew my mind when I was 18 and taking big bong rips in my dorm room https://t.co/HOO2bHQ9Im — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2025

We have a billion years. Humans, if we haven’t gone extinct by then, will be so far advanced from today we won’t be recognizable. There’s no hurry getting multi-planetary. This Musk plan is just for show. He wants to be known as first. — DogsRock (@ScienceGeekNerd) May 6, 2025

“several million years.” Dude, Earth will remain habitable to biological humans for 800 million to 1 billion years. But sure, let’s colonize the profoundly inhospitable fourth rock from the sun asap and, in the meantime, mostly ignore climate change. WTF. https://t.co/WJhpEDSL3t — Dr. Émile P. Torres (@xriskology) May 6, 2025

He should hurry up and leave then. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2025

