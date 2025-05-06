Donald Trump’s bizarre ‘dolls and pencils’ rant got all the responses it deserved – 17 totally on-point takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s not saying the American people are going to be worse off because of his tariffs and everything else. Oh no.

But what he is saying is that kids should be able to make do with a lot less stuff, like three dolls instead of 30 for instance, and five pencils instead of 250.

Why he alighted upon dolls and pencils is anyone’s guess, but it does sound an awfully lot like the American people are going to be worse off.

Trump: “I don’t think a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls … they don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.” pic.twitter.com/H9nBN0Eh2q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

MAGA loves to call its opponents ‘communists,’ but this is literally a neo-Marxist critique of consumerism https://t.co/BOchnEciEE — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) May 4, 2025

2.

So now the new MAGA motto is “Americans should have less”. Wow. — CB— (@NotaRINO2025) May 4, 2025

3.

This is just incredible — a billionaire telling working people they need to reduce their consumption. This is the opposite of the free market. Sounds a lot like communism to me. Soviet leaders also dictated to consumers their limited choices. https://t.co/NT34P9x9NB — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) May 4, 2025

4.

Less toys for kids but Trump needs a multi-million dollar military parade — Writ Large (@Brett1231) May 4, 2025

5.

I didn’t sign up to live in the fucking Soviet Union https://t.co/ukaQ76LeOZ — Noah “Imports do not subtract from GDP” Smith (@Noahpinion) May 4, 2025

6.

You can tell he never raised any of his kids. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) May 4, 2025

7.

This man wants to tell little girls how many dolls and pencils they should have. https://t.co/LDfQ7ErabA pic.twitter.com/8Eu2RmMsOD — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 4, 2025

