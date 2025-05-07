25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Thank you for dropping in on our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s brightest and best. While laughter really isn’t the best medicine according to numerous studies conducted by the WHO, the GMC, and one very sick man with a questionable home surgery set-up, it really is a good distraction from …*waves hand*.

If you spot something you like, please share it and spread the joy.

1.

Born on this day in 1818, political theorist and philosopher Karl Marx.



Not many people know this about Karl Marx, but his sister invented the starter pistol.

Her name was Onya. — Adam Sharp (@adamcsharp.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM

2.

Just broke a light bulb. That’s seven years of bad ideas. — Kellalena (@kellalena.bsky.social) May 2, 2025 at 11:46 PM

3.

If I learned anything from Jurassic Park, it’s that mosquitoes have been a nuisance for a really long time. — Drew (@dmc1138.bsky.social) May 2, 2025 at 12:29 PM

4.

vampires are supposedly immortal but since like 30 pretty basic things can kill them they are probably extinct by now. i mean it’s really just a matter of time before they accidentally look out a window or eat some italian food — baby froda ✅ (@frovo.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 1:23 AM

5.

6.

right now i’m stuck in my homemade quicksand pond i installed in my backyard &, haha, well, to answer your question i think it’s pretty obvious why i’m not in charge of anything. — Sunshine Jarboly (@sunshinejarboly.bsky.social) May 6, 2025 at 5:54 PM

7.

8.

she's a 10 but one of her legs is a 6. assuming that she's the hypotenuse, solve for her other leg. — James (@james.tarnation.lol) May 5, 2025 at 5:36 PM

9.

sending a message on Microsoft Teams takes away a bit of your chance of getting into heaven — nicky the friendly shark (@mostlysharks.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 1:05 AM

10.

It’s cool that nature gives us practise teeth — Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish.bsky.social) May 3, 2025 at 8:24 AM

11.

how many months away are we from Elon making the Cybertruck into a “smart” armored vehicle he calls “Think Tank!” which immediately drives itself into the ocean while bursting into flames — batkaren (@batkaren.bsky.social) May 6, 2025 at 2:50 AM

12.