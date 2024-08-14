Entertainment tv

The hilariously unexpected twist in this classic clip from ITV’s Airline is a proper head-swiveller

John Plunkett. Updated August 14th, 2024

ITV’s Airline was one of the first generation of docusoaps that went really, really big in the second half of the ’90s, along with the likes of BBC1’s Driving School, paving the way for the million and one fly on the wall series that followed.

And if you’re wondering why Airline, which followed the everyday working life of Britannia Airways and later easyJet, was so very big, then watch this.

It’s a minute or so from the series which has just gone viral on Twitter and the hilariously unexpected twist is a proper head-swiveller.

Get outta here!

Last word to @PrayForPatrick who sent it viral.

@PrayForPatrick