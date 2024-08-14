The hilariously unexpected twist in this classic clip from ITV’s Airline is a proper head-swiveller

Entertainment tv

ITV’s Airline was one of the first generation of docusoaps that went really, really big in the second half of the ’90s, along with the likes of BBC1’s Driving School, paving the way for the million and one fly on the wall series that followed.

And if you’re wondering why Airline, which followed the everyday working life of Britannia Airways and later easyJet, was so very big, then watch this.

It’s a minute or so from the series which has just gone viral on Twitter and the hilariously unexpected twist is a proper head-swiveller.

Airline really was one of the greatest shows ever pic.twitter.com/9RPOe98Kzy — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) August 14, 2024

Severe voice: would you like to listen to the young Tiger please? — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 14, 2024

Been binging on YouTube for a week. Ahead of it’s time and a proper time capsule for the late 90s. Before people knew how to act infront of a camera. — Josh Coyne (@poundcoyne) August 14, 2024

I couldn’t get enough of Jane having none of it with rude passengers — nicole (@ballybofeyonce) August 14, 2024

Last word to @PrayForPatrick who sent it viral.

https://t.co/oyKJnlQQX1 buy some of my art whilst you’re here — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) August 14, 2024

