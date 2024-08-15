People have been trying to find the funniest TikTok, and we’ve found one of biblical proportions

Entertainment funny TikTok

TikTok may be under threat in the US, but the video-sharing platform remains popular with content creators and even politicians.

Many people turn to it for comedy, and this question from @KillaMinga leant right into that.

what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen? — Minga (@KillaMinga) August 11, 2024

The post has had more than three million views and over 8,000 shares, many of which are via quote tweets with a funny TikTok suggestion – not to mention more than 500 direct replies.

There are far too many great videos for us to share them all, so we strongly suggest you check them out – but not until you watch these hilarious examples.

But of all the responses we’ve seen so far, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has given us the biggest laugh.

He’s a comedy genius – and his costume collection must be a record-breaker. Somebody should contact Guinness.

Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.

1.

2.

Reaction to Shiraz is accurate. — Msupa M. (@Mollage_) August 14, 2024

3.

“Jesus, can you do me something else?” has lived in my head rent free for years. — ＨＡＶＥＮ ️ MIDWEST HYPNODOMME (@goddessxxhaven) August 14, 2024

4.

Adrian is goated… — Global_citizen (@Cruiz_Senior) August 14, 2024

5.

literally one of the best ever made — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) August 14, 2024

6.

It's the side-eye to the camera every time that does it for me. — Domina Dors (@DorsDomina) August 14, 2024

7.

Masterpiece — RingoMUFC (@MufcRingo) August 14, 2024

8.

This one had me CRYING pic.twitter.com/uZFWbx3udr — Blockianna (@cornsoup27) August 14, 2024

9.

This is how I feel whenever I take a girl out for wine and it's clear she normally drinks Moscato https://t.co/mJ6LsEzSiG — Dioniceass (@Music_of_Thule) August 14, 2024

10.

I have watched probably two dozen "funniest" TikToks this morning, and this is the only one that legitimately made me LOL. Rioja and Chateauneuf du pape had me screaming. And I haven't had a drink in over 7 years, but what *is* right with merlot INDEED. https://t.co/NtaE3M82Q7 — Jayne Gagliano (@lareinamalvada) August 14, 2024

11.

best Oscar worthy https://t.co/t1Ax0Ft1fV — Valerie Hite ☕️ (@vogueandcoffee) August 14, 2024

It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.

Jesus could be "drink my blood then you bastard" — Dante Ariosto (@Mateussf) August 14, 2024

You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.

READ MORE

What was it like in the queue to see the Baby Jesus?

H/T @monyquexo Image Screengrab