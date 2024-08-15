People have been trying to find the funniest TikTok, and we’ve found one of biblical proportions
TikTok may be under threat in the US, but the video-sharing platform remains popular with content creators and even politicians.
Many people turn to it for comedy, and this question from @KillaMinga leant right into that.
what's the funniest tiktok video you've ever seen?
— Minga (@KillaMinga) August 11, 2024
The post has had more than three million views and over 8,000 shares, many of which are via quote tweets with a funny TikTok suggestion – not to mention more than 500 direct replies.
There are far too many great videos for us to share them all, so we strongly suggest you check them out – but not until you watch these hilarious examples.
Forever keeping this saved on my phone https://t.co/yHiDHlzJfR pic.twitter.com/fTa468c6Rt
— ☬ ♛ (@HeavenIygifted) August 13, 2024
Every single time https://t.co/qWuxMj7p2b pic.twitter.com/ljwGtqEWAI
— Nacho Man Randy Sandwhich (@kingjames0199) August 14, 2024
https://t.co/WFTHMEV97A pic.twitter.com/maTr7GMOmC
— Jamie Pierce (@ajamiepierce) August 13, 2024
But of all the responses we’ve seen so far, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has given us the biggest laugh.
This is my all time fave pic.twitter.com/MdboqXzn3c https://t.co/zcDof1KgfD
— Monka (@monyquexo) August 14, 2024
He’s a comedy genius – and his costume collection must be a record-breaker. Somebody should contact Guinness.
Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.
1.
hey, I love Merlot https://t.co/ri8YfWr74s
— Meleern (@Meleern) August 14, 2024
2.
Reaction to Shiraz is accurate.
— Msupa M. (@Mollage_) August 14, 2024
3.
“Jesus, can you do me something else?” has lived in my head rent free for years.
— ＨＡＶＥＮ ️ MIDWEST HYPNODOMME (@goddessxxhaven) August 14, 2024
4.
Adrian is goated…
— Global_citizen (@Cruiz_Senior) August 14, 2024
5.
literally one of the best ever made
— nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) August 14, 2024
6.
It's the side-eye to the camera every time that does it for me.
— Domina Dors (@DorsDomina) August 14, 2024
7.
Masterpiece
— RingoMUFC (@MufcRingo) August 14, 2024
8.
This one had me CRYING pic.twitter.com/uZFWbx3udr
— Blockianna (@cornsoup27) August 14, 2024
9.
This is how I feel whenever I take a girl out for wine and it's clear she normally drinks Moscato https://t.co/mJ6LsEzSiG
— Dioniceass (@Music_of_Thule) August 14, 2024
10.
I have watched probably two dozen "funniest" TikToks this morning, and this is the only one that legitimately made me LOL.
Rioja and Chateauneuf du pape had me screaming.
And I haven't had a drink in over 7 years, but what *is* right with merlot INDEED. https://t.co/NtaE3M82Q7
— Jayne Gagliano (@lareinamalvada) August 14, 2024
11.
best Oscar worthy https://t.co/t1Ax0Ft1fV
— Valerie Hite ☕️ (@vogueandcoffee) August 14, 2024
It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.
Jesus could be "drink my blood then you bastard"
— Dante Ariosto (@Mateussf) August 14, 2024
You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.
