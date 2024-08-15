Entertainment funny TikTok

People have been trying to find the funniest TikTok, and we’ve found one of biblical proportions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 15th, 2024

TikTok may be under threat in the US, but the video-sharing platform remains popular with content creators and even politicians.

Many people turn to it for comedy, and this question from @KillaMinga leant right into that.

The post has had more than three million views and over 8,000 shares, many of which are via quote tweets with a funny TikTok suggestion – not to mention more than 500 direct replies.

There are far too many great videos for us to share them all, so we strongly suggest you check them out – but not until you watch these hilarious examples.

But of all the responses we’ve seen so far, this one from the brilliant comedian and video-maker Adrian Bliss has given us the biggest laugh.

He’s a comedy genius – and his costume collection must be a record-breaker. Somebody should contact Guinness.

Here’s how people reacted to the sketch.

It could be worse than Merlot, to be fair.

You can find and follow Adrian on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.

H/T @monyquexo