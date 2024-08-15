21 things Brits say that simply get on people’s nerves

Twitter British

We suspect that everyone has something that gets on their nerves, and not necessarily for any genuine reason.

For example, you might hate to see a toilet roll hanging with the sheets dangling against the wall, or perhaps it riles you when Boris Johnson …well, is Boris Johnson.

Because most people can’t avoid hearing other people speak, the things they say or how they say them can be a common trigger. No Context Brits asked this question –

Which common British sayings get right on your nerves? pic.twitter.com/hMqwDiVWIk — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 11, 2024

Both Brits and non-Brits had plenty to say about it. These jumped out at us.

1.

"It is what it is" — SILLY MAN ON X (@SillyManX) August 11, 2024

2.

Any saying with ‘bants’ or ‘banter’ in it. You know it’s going to be cringeworthy at best — Visio Smaragdina (@SmaragdinaVisio) August 11, 2024

3.

Give your head a wobble — Mark (@The_Wisco_Hawk) August 11, 2024

4.

At 9pm it's Mrs Browns Boys — Moriarty (@MoriartyProfJ23) August 11, 2024

5.

At th’end ot day. (Usually said in a pub by a bore). — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) August 12, 2024

6.

"I'm not going to lie" — Spencer Parkes (@Camlan11) August 11, 2024

7.

Oh my days… It just sounds so stupid!! — Mark Rannoch (@MarkRannoch) August 12, 2024

8.

"Dya know what whatay meaaaan" — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) August 11, 2024

9.

Touch base — Carefree-44 (@smithlord44) August 11, 2024

10.

