This trending TikTok sound perfectly captures how people cover up being caught doing something embarrassing

Over on TikTok, people have been relating hard to a viral audio which captures the moment when you have to tell a little white lie after being caught doing something embarrassing.

It all started with this tense exchange between friends Olivia and Paula in HBO’s series The White Lotus.

TikTok user @ajlaxaa explained the subtext – ‘When you treat your friendship like a relationship.’

These takes on the trend, however, spun it in a different direction. Ranging from wholesome to cringeworthy. We probably wouldn’t tell the truth in these situations either.

Some secrets are so damned wholesome.

