This trending TikTok sound perfectly captures how people cover up being caught doing something embarrassing
Over on TikTok, people have been relating hard to a viral audio which captures the moment when you have to tell a little white lie after being caught doing something embarrassing.
It all started with this tense exchange between friends Olivia and Paula in HBO’s series The White Lotus.
@hbo The power of the glare. #thewhitelotus ♬ original sound – HBO
TikTok user @ajlaxaa explained the subtext – ‘When you treat your friendship like a relationship.’
@ajlaxaa When you treat your friendship like a relationship #friendshipgoals #airportdiaries @emxppp ♬ original sound – HBO
These takes on the trend, however, spun it in a different direction. Ranging from wholesome to cringeworthy. We probably wouldn’t tell the truth in these situations either.
@drlee90210 I just found his other ex wife’s tiktok too @ReesaTeesa ♬ original sound – girls
@mvp_macrae I’ve only done this a few times #checking #savings #broke #coffeedate #caught ♬ original sound – girls
@mgodfreyy9Usually ends in tears♬ original sound – girls
@shaysullivannLove u though mom♬ original sound – girls
@specifickenobi it was a fruitless search #nytconnections ♬ original sound – girls
@thelukecook Every day this doesn’t happen is a win #internetarguments #onlinearguments #commentsection #comedy #lol ♬ original sound – girls
@madzzz1212AND IT STILL DRIVES ME NUTS FOR Y♬ original sound – girls
@xsamanthaowen♬ original sound - girls
@hannah_bernerWhy am i a literal billy goat♬ original sound - girls
Some secrets are so damned wholesome.
@.xnoreengift giving is my love language fr♬ original sound - girls
