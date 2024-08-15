Social Media TikTok

This trending TikTok sound perfectly captures how people cover up being caught doing something embarrassing

Poppy Dykes. Updated August 15th, 2024

Over on TikTok, people have been relating hard to a viral audio which captures the moment when you have to tell a little white lie after being caught doing something embarrassing.

It all started with this tense exchange between friends Olivia and Paula in HBO’s series The White Lotus.

@hbo The power of the glare. #thewhitelotus ♬ original sound – HBO

TikTok user @ajlaxaa explained the subtext – ‘When you treat your friendship like a relationship.’

@ajlaxaa When you treat your friendship like a relationship #friendshipgoals #airportdiaries @emxppp ♬ original sound – HBO

These takes on the trend, however, spun it in a different direction. Ranging from wholesome to cringeworthy. We probably wouldn’t tell the truth in these situations either.

@drlee90210 I just found his other ex wife’s tiktok too @ReesaTeesa ♬ original sound – girls

@mvp_macrae I’ve only done this a few times #checking #savings #broke #coffeedate #caught ♬ original sound – girls

@mgodfreyy9Usually ends in tears♬ original sound – girls

@shaysullivannLove u though mom♬ original sound – girls

@specifickenobi it was a fruitless search #nytconnections ♬ original sound – girls

@thelukecook Every day this doesn’t happen is a win #internetarguments #onlinearguments #commentsection #comedy #lol ♬ original sound – girls

@madzzz1212AND IT STILL DRIVES ME NUTS FOR Y♬ original sound – girls

@xsamanthaowen♬ original sound - girls

@hannah_bernerWhy am i a literal billy goat♬ original sound - girls

Some secrets are so damned wholesome.

@.xnoreengift giving is my love language fr♬ original sound - girls

Source HBO Image Screengrab