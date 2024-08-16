This cringeworthy A.I. mock-up of Trump and Musk dancing is making people regret the invention of the internet – and dancing

US donald trump elon musk

“A.I.” will be great.” they said. “It’s going to make medical procedures safer and take on administrative tasks to give the rest of us more leisure time.”

A.I. –

Haters will say this is AI pic.twitter.com/vqWVxiYXeD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

That felt like the longest 36 seconds in history.

The clip, created by A.I. artist @Cyncratic using a video of the very talented Aubrey Fisher and Vik White, went viral – of course – but if this is part of a Musk strategy to get Trump elected, he’s clearly chasing the much sought-after ‘People who can’t cringe’ vote.

This is how non-cultists reacted.

1.

he’s not beating the weird allegations pic.twitter.com/UakERVUoqq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2024

2.

I’m sorry but what the fuck even is this https://t.co/7rf4HaJfEq — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 14, 2024

3.

What was the Stable Genius doing after midnight last night? Posting this. pic.twitter.com/ek9Z8CEiYo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2024

4.

Against extremely stiff competition, this must be the most arse-clenchingly cringe video yet. The only thing that makes it bearable is the hilarity of imagining what it would look like if these two men actually tried to do this dance. https://t.co/sPcGQaTDXN — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) August 15, 2024

5.

Technology was a mistake. https://t.co/pXqU9r1WUR — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 14, 2024

6.

Creating a false sense of "coolness" for two total idiots isn't a new propaganda tactic. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2024

7.

these are someone’s sleep paralysis demons https://t.co/2eem6mXFD6 — Stanzi (@stanzipotenza) August 15, 2024

8.

Donald lacks the self-awareness to realize that using AI only reminds people that the real things are lumpy and lethargic. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 14, 2024

9.

MAGA, you know in your hearts that if Kamala Harris released a video of her doing this with Tim Walz, you’d be writing “CRINGE” in letters so capital your computer would overheat. So, please, just be honest for once a throw a well-deserved “CRINGE” at this, too. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) August 15, 2024

10.

Whoever inside Trump’s close circle is telling him aligning closer with Elon was a good idea should be fired by noon today. This is brutal. https://t.co/j0zAyX4hyX — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 15, 2024

11.

12.

MAGA math is believing that adding one profoundly uncool man with another profoundly uncool man equals cool. https://t.co/9xYUJBsKv7 — The Angry Czeck (@angryczeck) August 14, 2024

13.

It's so funny to be the richest person in the world and have endless resources to do whatever you please, only to spend every day online signaling to people that the only thing that matters to you (being cool and liked) is something you could never ever buy https://t.co/5GJSKIDRuA — george slopadopolus (@mustachetoilet) August 14, 2024

14.

You are weird. Really weird. https://t.co/xqJpShQ3iL — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) August 15, 2024

Moog stepped in to correct the record.

I had to put this horseshit through the reality filter. pic.twitter.com/EyThk9uMRv — Moog (@a_toots) August 15, 2024

It could signal a future revenue stream for Trump.

if he doesn’t win the election and if he’s not in jail he could try Dancing With The Stars maybe — Kbutler (@emporer101k) August 15, 2024

If you’re interested, this is what it looked like before it became a MAGA cringefest.

