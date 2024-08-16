US donald trump elon musk

This cringeworthy A.I. mock-up of Trump and Musk dancing is making people regret the invention of the internet – and dancing

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 16th, 2024

“A.I.” will be great.” they said. “It’s going to make medical procedures safer and take on administrative tasks to give the rest of us more leisure time.”

That felt like the longest 36 seconds in history.

The clip, created by A.I. artist @Cyncratic using a video of the very talented Aubrey Fisher and Vik White, went viral – of course – but if this is part of a Musk strategy to get Trump elected, he’s clearly chasing the much sought-after ‘People who can’t cringe’ vote.

This is how non-cultists reacted.

Moog stepped in to correct the record.

It could signal a future revenue stream for Trump.

If you’re interested, this is what it looked like before it became a MAGA cringefest.

Source @Cyncratic Image @Cyncratic