Elon Musk’s claim that his live broadcast with Trump was cyber-attacked wins the Chinny Reckon of the Year award

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 13th, 2024

You’ll probably be aware that Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a livestream chat on Spaces via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.

It was, as you’d expect, a cross between a brag-a-thon and a love-in, with scant regard for facts.

Musk took the opportunity (repeatedly) to angle for a position of power in any new Trump administration, helping to cut costs. As we all know from the Twitter cuts, that always works out marvellously.

But nonsense from both parties involved in the broadcast wasn’t its only problem. Shortly after it was due to start, the livestream was marked as not available, something that had been widely predicted.

Musk’s suspicions immediately turned to sabotage.

There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on . Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.

His loyal followers believed him.

Others …not so much.

There was a bit of top-grade sarcasm from Tim Onion.

Perhaps it was just the curse of the Former Guy.

To sum up …

