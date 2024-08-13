Elon Musk’s claim that his live broadcast with Trump was cyber-attacked wins the Chinny Reckon of the Year award

Twitter donald trump elon musk

You’ll probably be aware that Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a livestream chat on Spaces via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.

It was, as you’d expect, a cross between a brag-a-thon and a love-in, with scant regard for facts.

Elon Musk interviewing Donald Trump, in case you missed it. pic.twitter.com/cxLfNZMSnu — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2024

Dear mainstream media,

That thing Elon Musk is doing with Trump today will not be an “interview.” Please don’t call it that.

Musk is not a journalist. He’s a Trump supporter who spreads disinformation.

Call it an “online stunt” or a “free ad.” Not an interview.

Sincerely,

Mark — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) August 12, 2024

The SPLENDID moment, when Trump thinks that the number of impressions the tweet had (67m) was the number listening live (actually 1.1m). Musk had promised him 25m listening live. Oh well. 4.4% of the target is not bad. ~AA pic.twitter.com/IdQmme0sP5 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 13, 2024

Musk took the opportunity (repeatedly) to angle for a position of power in any new Trump administration, helping to cut costs. As we all know from the Twitter cuts, that always works out marvellously.

Trump praises billionaire Elon Musk for firing workers who were striking for better pay and working conditions pic.twitter.com/4ZGWHV49Mw — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

But nonsense from both parties involved in the broadcast wasn’t its only problem. Shortly after it was due to start, the livestream was marked as not available, something that had been widely predicted.

Every techie all week has been saying: "There is no way Spaces doesn't fall over with this volume." But no. Apparently, it's an "attack". pic.twitter.com/H4UufSgody — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 13, 2024

Musk’s suspicions immediately turned to sabotage.

His loyal followers believed him.

biggest fucking marks on the planet, simply incredible to behold https://t.co/iBi6uTBJYJ pic.twitter.com/H63MMLKo3s — Ashley Feinberg (ashleyfeinberg.bsky.social) (@ashleyfeinberg) August 13, 2024

Others …not so much.

1.

Absolutely nobody believes a DDOS attack. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 13, 2024

2.

3.

There's no DDOS, you dipshit. This is what happens when you dismantle the infrastructure and then try to host a high profile, highly advertised event. Fucking imbecile, I swear to god. pic.twitter.com/UCVQoF4K9Y — Nash, Now With Flavor Crystals (@Nash076) August 13, 2024

4.

DDOS = Didn't Develop Our Site https://t.co/w7xp8OyedC — Jason Sinclair (@jlsinc) August 13, 2024

5.

Tech problems with Musk/Trump don’t surprise me. Twitter is more fucked up than Peter O’Too;e on his birthday. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 13, 2024

6.

your reminder that Elon Musk is not an engineer, Donald Trump is not a successful businessman, and twitter is not a livestream interview app — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 13, 2024

7.

One of two is happening: 1) There's a never before seen type of DDoS attack that only affects one specific part of a website even though that's not how they work. 2) You cannot in fact fire 80% of a tech companies staff and expect it to run well. We may never know. — E Rosalie (@Info_Rosalie) August 13, 2024

8.

9.

10.

Musk says his Spaces is failing because of a “DDOS attack” and Trump says because it has been “overwhelmed with listeners.” A perfect insight into both of their minds. pic.twitter.com/yAXEqh0Psr — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) August 13, 2024

11.

Wow, a DDoS attack so advanced it's somehow able to target one specific Twitter Space while leaving the entire rest of the platform completely unaffected. A skeptic might call that impossible but the deviousness of these woke deep state leftists truly knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/mFpsbjez3k — Keys (@u_n_l_0_c_k_e_d) August 13, 2024

12.

They should call it a social notwork https://t.co/g4XPpLxUL0 — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) August 13, 2024

13.

Is it a DDOS attack if you invite everybody to come listen all at once and they all do though? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 13, 2024

14.

there is no DDOS attack, elon musk just has downgraded the entire twitter infrastructure to run on a single paperclip community note requested pic.twitter.com/nCV4KCsQ0S — business goose (@sadlyoddisfying) August 13, 2024

15.

Seems like a good time to post this https://t.co/5JjUr1V5kL pic.twitter.com/Og3gHFoHeW — ‍☠️Maddox‍☠️ (@maddoxrules) August 13, 2024

There was a bit of top-grade sarcasm from Tim Onion.

Can't wait to put one of your computer chips in my brain sir! https://t.co/r69K3ckcor — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) August 13, 2024

Perhaps it was just the curse of the Former Guy.

Everything Trump touches dies #ETTD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2024

To sum up …

This isn't DDOS. It's just a shitty website. — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) August 13, 2024

