In response to the rise of A.I. chatbots, Elon Musk launched an in-house version, named Grok, on Twitter/X back in November of last year.

Taking its name from a word invented by Robert Heinlein for his sci-fi novel Stranger in a Strange Land, Grok has been a chat bot, answering questions and generating text based on commands – until Grok 2.0 dropped. This version can generate images.

24 hours since the launch of Grok 2.0 and its image creation capabilities! I've prepared these 9 examples for you to make the most of it + access to an enless prompt library! (Bookmark this for later) pic.twitter.com/7EDYSogfV2 — TechHalla (@techhalla) August 15, 2024

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be many limitations on what Grok will generate – including where it would definitely infringe on copyright.

WOW! Grok 2.0 just launched and the image generation not only is fantastic but it also doesn’t appear to have limitations. Great work xAI! I’m excited but also a bit concerned this close to the election. pic.twitter.com/C6ChlQDBuz — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 14, 2024

Here are a few examples of things that might just ruffle some corporate feathers.

Grok's image generator is wild. I wonder how long it will last (this prompt was a pretty mild "make an image of Mickey Mouse smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer… Not sure Disney would be thrilled) pic.twitter.com/OYASfL2ul5 — Zoe Kleinman (@zsk) August 15, 2024

The copyright issues with grok are just wild pic.twitter.com/eggEV5crg6 — Alex Masmej (@AlexMasmej) August 15, 2024

Grok 2 doesn't give a darn about copyright lmao This will be fun while it lasts pic.twitter.com/qiiScOGt8I — Brendon (@Bmaynze) August 14, 2024

One legitimate concern about A.I. in general is how it could be used to generate fake news about politicians – or seriously undermine trust in images.

It seems unlikely that onyone will mistake this lot for real photographs.

elon’s gonna have grok ai generated images blocking any prompt with him and kamala within 24 hours pic.twitter.com/CxNvDu49yw — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) August 14, 2024

Elon on My 600-Lb Life. Thanks Grok 2.0. pic.twitter.com/r02hxpHfw2 — Space Cat (@raderje) August 14, 2024

Grok image generated photos.

Oh, this is gonna be fun pic.twitter.com/Vc4mGqXpem — ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) August 14, 2024

If you ask grok about trumps space with Elon pic.twitter.com/cR03Waciqn — Colin Robinson (@fermiparasocks) August 14, 2024

What da fuck is wrong with you, Grok?! pic.twitter.com/geZRwbMkY2 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 14, 2024

Okay, Grok is officially the greatest AI image generator of all time pic.twitter.com/vAeq0NlZ8L — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 15, 2024

Thank you Grok 2.0! pic.twitter.com/6nAEkW9yH1 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 15, 2024

I take back everything bad I’ve said about Grok. This is the best new feature Twitter has added in years pic.twitter.com/zxPnQenvQl — Quantіan1 (@quantian1) August 15, 2024

I asked grok to make me a picture of Trump waving to his supporters. It’s pretty accurate. pic.twitter.com/VDfr2x0dqL — WhiteDudeForHarris (@quadcarl_carl) August 14, 2024

Grok showing Trump is Putin’s dog pic.twitter.com/cpS8kzZrIL — David Leavitt ‍♂️ (@David_Leavitt) August 14, 2024

As many poor decisions as Musk has made while in charge of Twitter, the Grok image generator almost makes up for it pic.twitter.com/cG7EPy8s3c — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 15, 2024

Wow, Grok 2.0, which was released early this morning, has made some major improvements! Not only over it's previous versions, but over competitors. Most notably, image generation – including famous people and characters. https://t.co/qBOmM1QbuQ#artificalintelligence #Grok… pic.twitter.com/GAflGxldFu — SabatAge (@sabatage) August 14, 2024

Grok generates fun images fast. Look at this. pic.twitter.com/YoOrS4eTWf — Stephane Ceretti (@stefceretti) August 14, 2024

oh wow thx grok, now i can finally have Baroque Obama pic.twitter.com/ZESsvmgOJa — Blair Dulder CPA™ (@runaway_vol) August 14, 2024

Grok may be fantastic at drawing politicians and copyrighted cartoon characters, but it has some worrying but predictable limitations.

the new grok update quite literally erases the possibility queer couples from existing in ai images I asked it to generate

-a gay couple

-a trans couple

-Elton John and his husband and it turned them ALL cishet. pic.twitter.com/Oto77LHDQj — xaM lraK (@KarlMaxxer) August 14, 2024

We fully expect many more limitations to be put on Grok within a week.

This might actually get him to do something about Grok lol. pic.twitter.com/oDpkQWXMjL — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 14, 2024

In the meantime …

Twitter just activated a setting by default for everyone that gives them the right to use your data to train grok. They never announced it. You can disable this using the web but it's hidden. You can't disable using the mobile app Direct link: https://t.co/lvinBlQoHC pic.twitter.com/LqiO0tyvZG — Kimmy Bestie of Bunzy, Co-CEO Execubetch™️ (@EasyBakedOven) July 26, 2024

