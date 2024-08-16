Social Media A.I. elon musk

People are having fun with Elon Musk’s Grok 2.0 A.I. bot – 16 weird and wonderful images

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 16th, 2024

In response to the rise of A.I. chatbots, Elon Musk launched an in-house version, named Grok, on Twitter/X back in November of last year.

Taking its name from a word invented by Robert Heinlein for his sci-fi novel Stranger in a Strange Land, Grok has been a chat bot, answering questions and generating text based on commands – until Grok 2.0 dropped. This version can generate images.

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be many limitations on what Grok will generate – including where it would definitely infringe on copyright.

Here are a few examples of things that might just ruffle some corporate feathers.

One legitimate concern about A.I. in general is how it could be used to generate fake news about politicians – or seriously undermine trust in images.

It seems unlikely that onyone will mistake this lot for real photographs.

Grok may be fantastic at drawing politicians and copyrighted cartoon characters, but it has some worrying but predictable limitations.

We fully expect many more limitations to be put on Grok within a week.

In the meantime …

Image @Airbagged, @ManMadeMoon