Elon Musk suggested A.I. should shorten books to their ‘salient points’ and got volumes of clapback – 19 favourites

Elon Musk took time out of his busy schedule of declaring people and things to be called ‘X’ to make a pronouncement on books. They’re too long, apparently. Here’s what he said.

There were a few minor problems with his hot take, and Twitter/X listed them.

"Reduce books to bullet points. Yes and ho." More from the world's wealthiest man as we have it. https://t.co/3pwo8z5UQq — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 1, 2024

"A couple of guys sit around waiting for a person called Godot. They talk a lot. Godot never shows up." https://t.co/XXZKMLqsm1 — kahbn (@kahbn) March 29, 2024

Speaking as an editor, *every* book can be shorter. The question – which Mr Musk obviously does not have the intellectual tools, ability or informed judgement to answer – is whether they *should*. pic.twitter.com/cFW4oQ6nN1 — Seeadler (@The_Seeadler) March 30, 2024

Old man yells at whale. pic.twitter.com/McXBTkmCPl — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 30, 2024

I’m moved to tears when the LLM says “In the end, Scrooge becomes a kind and generous man as a result of his visit by the three spirits. This story shows the capacity of all people to change and the importance of being kind and selfless in your actions.” — VVNK (@VVNKer) March 30, 2024

If you took all the vowels out would that help? People would probably still get the gist and it would save an awful lot of paper. — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 30, 2024

Musk is a walking, talking example of why educators for centuries have stressed the importance of a broad-based liberal arts education https://t.co/ZFgVkL30xO — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 30, 2024

Telle me you do not reade wythout tellinge me you do not reade pic.twitter.com/0AjASNpzfO — Chaucer Doth Tweet (@LeVostreGC) March 29, 2024

