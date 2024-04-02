Elon Musk suggested A.I. should shorten books to their ‘salient points’ and got volumes of clapback – 19 favourites
Elon Musk took time out of his busy schedule of declaring people and things to be called ‘X’ to make a pronouncement on books. They’re too long, apparently. Here’s what he said.
There were a few minor problems with his hot take, and Twitter/X listed them.
"Reduce books to bullet points. Yes and ho."
More from the world's wealthiest man as we have it. https://t.co/3pwo8z5UQq
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 1, 2024
https://t.co/DYvcc6ualt pic.twitter.com/t6gapR21TG
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) March 30, 2024
"A couple of guys sit around waiting for a person called Godot. They talk a lot. Godot never shows up." https://t.co/XXZKMLqsm1
— kahbn (@kahbn) March 29, 2024
Speaking as an editor, *every* book can be shorter. The question – which Mr Musk obviously does not have the intellectual tools, ability or informed judgement to answer – is whether they *should*. pic.twitter.com/cFW4oQ6nN1
— Seeadler (@The_Seeadler) March 30, 2024
Old man yells at whale. pic.twitter.com/McXBTkmCPl
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 30, 2024
I’m moved to tears when the LLM says “In the end, Scrooge becomes a kind and generous man as a result of his visit by the three spirits. This story shows the capacity of all people to change and the importance of being kind and selfless in your actions.”
— VVNK (@VVNKer) March 30, 2024
If you took all the vowels out would that help? People would probably still get the gist and it would save an awful lot of paper.
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 30, 2024
Musk is a walking, talking example of why educators for centuries have stressed the importance of a broad-based liberal arts education https://t.co/ZFgVkL30xO
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 30, 2024
Telle me you do not reade wythout tellinge me you do not reade pic.twitter.com/0AjASNpzfO
— Chaucer Doth Tweet (@LeVostreGC) March 29, 2024
This also applies to eg meals, friendships, love, music, we could condense them all down to say five minutes a day of Experience Maxxing, then devote the rest to innovation and disruption and whatnot pic.twitter.com/nhs3bqVAod
— Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) March 30, 2024