It’s three years since the wonderful Sean Lock died and of course it sent the magnificent Carrot in a Box viral all over again

Celebrity eight out of 10 cats Sean Lock

It’s three years since the wonderful Sean Lock died aged just 58 and people have been sharing memories and tributes to the great man over on Twitter.

It’s three years since we lost Sean. He’s never far from my thoughts . Miss you old pal pic.twitter.com/nVrDTuLyhe — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 16, 2024

Three years ago today. RIP Sean Lock pic.twitter.com/yQdXLQTqKm — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) August 16, 2024

And it sent one particular moment viral again – of course it did – the fabulous ‘Carrot in a Box’ moment from this Eight out of 10 Cats Christmas special (just in case you think it ends early, it’s a two-parter).

Sean Lock died three years ago today. So in his honour… Of course, it’s Carrot in a Box pic.twitter.com/50U1NS5yno — Vitt (@vitt2tsnoc) August 16, 2024

Simply magnificent.

Very few comedians have made me belly laugh over the last 30 odd years , Sean most definitely did. — Big Bank Grecian (@grecian10681068) August 16, 2024

I will never not laugh at this what a legend https://t.co/1zFpXhw0wv — abs✨ (@abbey1892) August 16, 2024

One of the best clips ever. Still gets me today!! https://t.co/HebqEq6RfT — Ian Plumb (@iplumb1983) August 16, 2024

So funny and such a big loss. That one hurt — Paule (@baldandglasses) August 16, 2024

I’ve seen this so many times and it’s always hilarious. https://t.co/UqH8U6POYM — Conor Murphy (@conorsmurf) August 16, 2024

This is utterly superb — Dave Andrew (@DaveHarDerby) August 16, 2024

Source @vitt2tsnoc