Celebrity eight out of 10 cats Sean Lock

It’s three years since the wonderful Sean Lock died and of course it sent the magnificent Carrot in a Box viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2024

And it sent one particular moment viral again – of course it did – the fabulous ‘Carrot in a Box’ moment from this Eight out of 10 Cats Christmas special (just in case you think it ends early, it’s a two-parter).

Simply magnificent.

