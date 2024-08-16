The Met Police were found to be bad at “preventing crime” and “investigating crime” – 16 adequate responses

News London Met Police

It’s fair to say the reputation of the Metropolitan Police is not, erm, great among Londoners after a series of truly shocking scandals over the last few years.

So, when His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) published their latest inspection of the police force, it wasn’t very surprising to see the Met score poorly in some key areas.

Our latest inspection of @metpoliceuk has been published today. We found that the force has improved its response to the public. But there are serious concerns around how it investigates crime and manages offenders and suspects. Read more https://t.co/tkUzBybin8 pic.twitter.com/ksF4hY3fQ2 — HMICFRS (@HMICFRS) August 15, 2024

People quickly focused on the last columns, where the Met was found to “require improvement” at “preventing crime”, and inadequate at “investigating crime”. Which is pretty damning for an organisation that mostly exists to prevent crime and investigate crime.

It’s quite a drop in scoring from previous reports.

For context, here’s how the Met did in 2022 and 2020 respectively… pic.twitter.com/Er1joga0MH — Rank Success (@Rank_Success) August 15, 2024

The Met acknowledged the report and committed to further reform.

The Met is using every available resource to deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London. @HMICFRS’ PEEL report underlines why our continuing reform is needed. | Read our statement pic.twitter.com/6Lv8Jftuua — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 15, 2024

Still, needless to say, Twitter/X users had their say/fun on the matter.

1.

2.

Those things under Inadequate there seem… fairly important for a police force? https://t.co/HCq89qD4Lh — Lazy Line Painter Nyika (@Puzzledbyadream) August 15, 2024

3.

4.

sorry I know I shouldn’t laugh but actual lol at “inadequate: investigating crime”, biggest “oh good!” I can think of https://t.co/mzoZv6d1X2 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 15, 2024

5.

I mean this is telling everyone what we already know but it’s still quite funny to publish a report that just says the Met is inadequate on every dimension of actual police work. https://t.co/U7XhhTG7ti — Iron Economist (@IronEconomist) August 15, 2024

6.

This is like that NHS ranking that found it was world-leading except at treating people. https://t.co/xUMgVPuaie — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) August 15, 2024

7.