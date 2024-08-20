Politics crime GB News

Some political commentators are trying to detoxify their social media posts with a useless disclaimer – 25 spectacular owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 20th, 2024

There have now been more than 1000 arrests relating to the disgusting riots that exploited the killings of three young girls in Southport and the stabbing of eight other children.

Many have been charged and sentenced, with the longest being six years for violent disorder, racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage and attempted arson. Not all those finding themselves in prison had been present at the riots.

Between the convictions for social media-based incitement, and the legal case of Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, which specifically mentions Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, who had both repeatedly and falsely described her as a man, some people appear to be a little spooked about their own comments.

Here’s a closer look at the disclaimer that so many right wing commentators have been posting.

Dan Wootton tweet - None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified).

Bev Turner - None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified).

For the avoidance of doubt …

Here’s how the internet has reacted.

