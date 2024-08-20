Some political commentators are trying to detoxify their social media posts with a useless disclaimer – 25 spectacular owns

Politics crime GB News

There have now been more than 1000 arrests relating to the disgusting riots that exploited the killings of three young girls in Southport and the stabbing of eight other children.

Many have been charged and sentenced, with the longest being six years for violent disorder, racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage and attempted arson. Not all those finding themselves in prison had been present at the riots.

Julie Sweeney, who's 53 years old, has been jailed for 15 months for calling for a mosque to be blown up. pic.twitter.com/8vob9RzeLy — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 14, 2024

Between the convictions for social media-based incitement, and the legal case of Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, which specifically mentions Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling, who had both repeatedly and falsely described her as a man, some people appear to be a little spooked about their own comments.

The GB News crew are shi*ting into their hands and clapping for attention with this one pic.twitter.com/5oQqp89uD8 — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) August 19, 2024

Here’s a closer look at the disclaimer that so many right wing commentators have been posting.

For the avoidance of doubt …

For those asking, this is about as effective a legal strategy as a bank robber donning a t-shirt reading “I AM NOT DISHONESTLY APPROPRIATING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ANOTHER WITH THE INTENTION OF PERMANENTLY DEPRIVING THE OTHER OF IT.” pic.twitter.com/krezIqRqWd — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) August 19, 2024

Nothing in these posts is a defence if your ACTUAL words stir up hatred or incite violence The modern day equivalent of “it wasn’t me guv” Everybody that said that usually went to prison pic.twitter.com/hALhCfkvOe — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 19, 2024

Here’s how the internet has reacted.

“Have you got a pen? Ok, take this down. None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified)” pic.twitter.com/u93shbKCcl — Mick (@nalaknip) August 19, 2024

#CatCheck That's not how this works Dan. Much as you can't write "I won't drive this car over the speed limit" on your bonnet to avoid speeding fines, a disclaimer is no use if you evidently do the things it outlines. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 19, 2024

"And the whole time I had my fingers crossed anyway, so there" pic.twitter.com/N4dyOINdhL — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 19, 2024

I see your legal knowledge is on a par with your journalistic competence Dan. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) August 19, 2024

"None of the information posted or repeated by Captain Blackadder is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified)." pic.twitter.com/Y3STlq1Idc — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 19, 2024

this is as legally useful as uploading a movie to youtube and adding 'no copyright infringement intended' in the description. this offers zero legal protection. https://t.co/wUwO7iU2qJ — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ ️‍ (@SloaneFragment) August 19, 2024

Bev Turner: Woke culture thinks you're stupid and can't take responsibility for yourself. Bev Turner: I cannot be held responsible for the things I say and do. https://t.co/r44HR9sMq2 pic.twitter.com/Xl8Brxh8aY — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 19, 2024

None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be false, nor intended to stir racial or any hatred of, nor cause psychological or physical harm to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified). pic.twitter.com/zjrOArIynw — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) August 19, 2024

None of the content posted or repeated by this account is known by its author to be unfunny or poorly written, nor intended to elicit groans or eye rolls from any person or group of people (howsoever identified). — Jason (@NickMotown) August 19, 2024

None of the information posted or repeated on this account is known by its author to be sexy, nor intended to stir sexy or any type of, nor cause psychological or physical sexy to, any person or group of people (howsoever identified). — Larry & Paul (@larryandpaul) August 19, 2024

