Reddit asked for film-ruining inaccuracies – 17 users who just can’t suspend their disbelief

Reddit user ToomintheEllimist unleashed the floodgates of cinematic pedantry when they asked to hear other’s opinions on –

Movies ruined by obvious factual errors?

Helpfully laying down the criteria, they made it clear what counted:

“I don’t mean movies that got obscure physics or history details wrong. I mean movies that ignore or misrepresent obvious facts that it’s safe to assume most viewers would know. For example, The Strangers act 1 hinging on the fact that you can’t use a cell phone while it’s charging. Even in 2008, most adults owned cell phones and would probably know that you can use one with 1% battery as long as it’s currently plugged in.”

Well, we’re not sure that all of these responses are based on common knowledge, but it’s fun to see how riled up people get about the cold, hard facts behind Air Bud. It’s fairly reminiscent of visiting the cinema with your dad.

GI Joe Rise of Cobra has ice sinking to the bottom of the ocean at the climax.

Die Hard 2 – there’s like half a dozen airports close by they could go to instead of circling Dulles for hours.

Ready Player One There’s no way in hell that it would take 5 years for someone to finally notice that all it took to beat the race test was to just go backwards. People would have been trying to go off-road and such almost immediately.

This one is very nitpicky, and may not even count with the question, but it’s always driven me crazy in Batman Begins when Scarecrow introduces the hallucinogen into the water supply. Anyone who’s ever cracked a water main knows you would not be able to pour anything into it, the pressure on those pipes is immense.

Any movie that features someone “only” getting shot in the shoulder and then just carrying on. This is an omnipresent trope in action films. Your shoulder is full of major blood vessels, nerves, tendons, ligaments, muscle attachments, and is the junction for several bones. It’s an awful and debilitating place to get shot, but Hollywood treats it the same as getting grazed through a love handle.

Air Bud. Despite the lack of rules against a dog playing basketball, they would never let a dog play basketball.

Superheroes that separate themselves from the bad guys because they “don’t kill people,” despite beating hordes of thugs with blunt force trauma that would almost certainly leave several with brain hemorrhages and broken skulls.

Prometheus is FULL of them. The astronauts/scientists are so dumb it just ruins any suspension of disbelief. One out of the many examples is them deciding to remove their protective gear just because the air in the bunker of an Alien planet is technically breathable. Pathogens? Radiation? Danger? Nah there’s oxygen, who cares.

